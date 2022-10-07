Concepts like `Varna' and `Jaati' should be completely discarded: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By PTI

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the concepts like `Varna' and `Jaati' (caste) should be completely discarded.

Speaking at a book release function here, he said the caste system has no relevance now.

Citing the book that was released, "Vajrasuchi Tunk" written by Dr Madan Kulkarni and Dr Renuka Bokare, the RSS chief said social equality was a part of the Indian tradition, but it was forgotten and this led to damaging consequences.

Referring to the claim that the Varna and caste system originally did not have discrimination and had its uses, Bhagwat said if today someone asked about these institutions, the answer must be that "it is past, let's forget it."

"Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel," the RSS chief said.

He also said the previous generations made mistakes everywhere, and India was no exception.

"There should not be any problem accepting those mistakes. And if you think that by accepting that our ancestors made mistakes they will become inferior, that won't happen because everybody's ancestors made mistakes," Bhagwat added.

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the concepts like `Varna' and `Jaati' (caste) should be completely discarded. Speaking at a book release function here, he said the caste system has no relevance now. Citing the book that was released, "Vajrasuchi Tunk" written by Dr Madan Kulkarni and Dr Renuka Bokare, the RSS chief said social equality was a part of the Indian tradition, but it was forgotten and this led to damaging consequences. Referring to the claim that the Varna and caste system originally did not have discrimination and had its uses, Bhagwat said if today someone asked about these institutions, the answer must be that "it is past, let's forget it." "Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel," the RSS chief said. He also said the previous generations made mistakes everywhere, and India was no exception. "There should not be any problem accepting those mistakes. And if you think that by accepting that our ancestors made mistakes they will become inferior, that won't happen because everybody's ancestors made mistakes," Bhagwat added.