Home Nation

Concepts like `Varna' and `Jaati' should be completely discarded: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

"Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel," the RSS chief said.

Published: 07th October 2022 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the concepts like `Varna' and `Jaati' (caste) should be completely discarded.

Speaking at a book release function here, he said the caste system has no relevance now.

Citing the book that was released, "Vajrasuchi Tunk" written by Dr Madan Kulkarni and Dr Renuka Bokare, the RSS chief said social equality was a part of the Indian tradition, but it was forgotten and this led to damaging consequences.

Referring to the claim that the Varna and caste system originally did not have discrimination and had its uses, Bhagwat said if today someone asked about these institutions, the answer must be that "it is past, let's forget it."

"Everything that causes discrimination should go out lock, stock and barrel," the RSS chief said.

He also said the previous generations made mistakes everywhere, and India was no exception.

"There should not be any problem accepting those mistakes. And if you think that by accepting that our ancestors made mistakes they will become inferior, that won't happen because everybody's ancestors made mistakes," Bhagwat added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat Varna Jaati discarded caste system
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp