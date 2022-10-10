Gujarat won't allow 'Urban Naxals' to destroy life of state's youth: PM Modi 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party which is trying to make inroads into Gujarat ahead of the state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ‘Urban Naxals’ are trying to enter Gujarat in the garb of politicians. He said the same set of people managed to delay the state’s progress for more than 40 years by blocking the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam. They will not be allowed to destroy the lives of youth, he warned.

“The Urban Naxals are setting foot from above. We won’t let them destroy our young generation. We should warn our children against those who have taken up the task of destroying the country. They are agents of foreign powers. Gujarat will not bow down its head against them, Gujarat will destroy them,” the PM said without naming the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone of India’s first bulk drug park in Gujarat’s Bharuch district. His comments came a day after a video of AAP’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia surfaced in which he used a derogatory term for the PM and AAP leader and Delhi social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had to resign over his remarks against Hindu deities.

The PM is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. On Monday, he laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 8,000 crore at Amod in Bharuch district. He also laid the foundation stones of a deep sea pipeline project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of multilevel industrial sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli. The PM dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage, and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline.

