Illegal drug trade a big issue: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said drug smuggling is a national issue and efforts to deal with it should be unified and at the national level. Speaking at a regional conference with the chief

ministers, chief secretaries and directors general of police of the Northeast here on Saturday evening, he said drug consumption in the region is a serious problem.

He said the drug syndicates exploited bank accounts and postal addresses belonging to the Northeast. “People from Myanmar have bank accounts in some Indian banks in Manipur. Drug smugglers from the Northeast are also in collusion with Nigerians. The suspected involvement of South Indians living in the Northeast in drug smuggling has also been observed,” Shah said.

He said drug trafficking is a borderless crime and hence, better coordination among all drug-enforcement and intelligence agencies was imperative to tackle the menace. He said the Ministry of Home Affairs resolved to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “drug-free India”. He said the Centre adopted the policy of zero tolerance to thwart every attempt of drug traffickers and “organized mafia” to damage India’s economy and national security.

About 40,000 kg of narcotic drugs were destroyed across the Northeast on Saturday as part of a special operation against drugs. The Union Home Minister said a target was set to destroy 75,000 kg of drugs during the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, but over 1.5 lakh kg of drugs have been destroyed so far.

“The main objective of this regional conference organized in the Northeast is to put the seriousness of the Government of India towards this subject in front of the northeastern states. Also, we have to bring a synergy by bringing the states together in this fight and the agencies related to narcotics on one platform, giving a message at the national level that the country has made up its mind to go to the root of this problem and solve it,” Shah said.

“We have to go beyond catching the faces like drug abusers and distributors involved in any seizure and try to nab the masterminds who send drugs from outside the border to India. Along with this, the spread of drug networks within the country will have to be demolished. Our prime focus should be on preventing network and cross-border smuggling,” he added.

