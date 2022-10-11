AAP will be a non-starter in Gujarat, Himachal polls: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

In a wide-ranging interview on subjects including politics and media, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur says that the Aam Aadmi Party would be a non-starter in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Excerpts from an interview with TNIE:

Opposition parties, particularly Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), have begun parleys to cobble up an alliance to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Though they have a tough task on hand — choosing a widely accepted leader to be projected as Prime Ministerial candidate. There are a couple of aspirants among them. Will they be able to come on a common platform/reach a consensus?

They should worry about their states first. Nitish Kumar Ji has lost his political ground in Bihar. Whatever seats he got in the Bihar Assembly elections were because of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Today, there is a sense of anger and frustration in the people of Bihar for what he did. Today, maniacs are roaming free on the road and shooting people. The Jungle Raaj has returned.

When Telangana was created, it had a revenue surplus budget. Due to Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s corrupt and senseless policies, Telangana has delved into a revenue deficit budget. Today, every child born in Telangana carries Rs 1.25 lakh debt on its head. The people of Telangana are quite unhappy and dejected with him. When our workers agitate against him, he becomes Nizam and tries to crush our voice by force and false arrests. But have vowed to put an end to his corrupt and minority-appeasing regime. KCR is going to become a political tourist after the Assembly elections as he will have no other job.

Does AAP seem to have shifted its focus from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat? Is the party gaining ground in the state?

In a democracy, every party is free to contest elections. However, the flight of AAP crashed in Himachal Pradesh even before take-off. The whole Himachal Unit of AAP has joined the BJP. They cannot even gather a crowd of 200 people in Himachal. People are well aware of the deteriorating law and order situation in neighbouring Punjab under the AAP Government. Whether it was the cold-blooded broad daylight murder of Singer Sidhu MooseWala or open gun fights in Patiala, the failure of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government to tackle the law and order situation in the sensitive “border state’ has not gone down well with the people.

The bubble of AAP has already burst in Delhi Liquor Scam and its real face stands thoroughly exposed. AAP contested 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh and lost deposits on all seats, it contested all assembly seats in Uttarakhand and could not even win a seat. They could not open their account in four states…they will not be able to open their account in Himachal as well. On the other hand, the BJP has done excellent work in Himachal. Development had taken place in the state only because of the double-engine government of the BJP. The leadership of PM Modi was honest, hardworking and people-oriented and that is why BJP could do in just eight years what the Congress has not done even in 60 years.

The people of Gujarat also clearly understand the politics of Jhooth, Bhram & Bhay (lies, delusion and fear). Gujarat has seen unprecedented progress under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, first as CM and now as the Prime Minister (PM). Today, PM Modi’s leadership and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s vision is gaining ground in every sector of the country. Gujarat is no exception. The people of Gujarat have unflinching faith in the Honourable PM & the BJP. I have full confidence that the people of Gujarat & Himachal will vote for a double-engine government just like they did in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. BJP will perform even better than in the previous elections, in both Himachal and Gujarat.

Congress is expected to get a new president or the first non-Gandhi chief of the party. Its state units have passed resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi as Congress president. The election will take place or is this exercise merely a farce?

It is an internal matter of the Congress party. Whoever they choose, it’s their choice. However, while the ‘Prince’ of Congress is faking a Bharat Jodo Yatra’, his ‘subjects’ in Rajasthan have embarked on a Congress Todo Yatra. One thing I can say with authority is that People have absolute trust in PM Modi’s vision and leadership which has earned credibility through delivery.

Of late, we have seen ED and CBI becoming ‘more’ active. They are conducting raids in cases mainly related to Opposition leaders. These are the allegations. What is your take on this?

The Modi government’s policy on corruption is of zero tolerance. Investigative agencies have been given free hand in probing corruption. Why are some people frightened, if they have not committed any crime?

The government is planning to amend the Press and Registration of Books Act. What’s the idea behind the proposed changes?

The plan is to make the whole registration process online and hassle-free. The present Press and Registration of Books Act came into being in 1867, during the colonial era. It has provisions that criminalise violations of the Act. Therefore, in line with the government’s efforts to infuse ‘ease of doing business’, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry is moving towards decriminalising certain provisions like it was done by the government in the Companies Act.

In a wide-ranging interview on subjects including politics and media, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur says that the Aam Aadmi Party would be a non-starter in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Excerpts from an interview with TNIE: Opposition parties, particularly Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), have begun parleys to cobble up an alliance to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Though they have a tough task on hand — choosing a widely accepted leader to be projected as Prime Ministerial candidate. There are a couple of aspirants among them. Will they be able to come on a common platform/reach a consensus? They should worry about their states first. Nitish Kumar Ji has lost his political ground in Bihar. Whatever seats he got in the Bihar Assembly elections were because of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Today, there is a sense of anger and frustration in the people of Bihar for what he did. Today, maniacs are roaming free on the road and shooting people. The Jungle Raaj has returned. When Telangana was created, it had a revenue surplus budget. Due to Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao’s corrupt and senseless policies, Telangana has delved into a revenue deficit budget. Today, every child born in Telangana carries Rs 1.25 lakh debt on its head. The people of Telangana are quite unhappy and dejected with him. When our workers agitate against him, he becomes Nizam and tries to crush our voice by force and false arrests. But have vowed to put an end to his corrupt and minority-appeasing regime. KCR is going to become a political tourist after the Assembly elections as he will have no other job. Does AAP seem to have shifted its focus from Himachal Pradesh to Gujarat? Is the party gaining ground in the state? In a democracy, every party is free to contest elections. However, the flight of AAP crashed in Himachal Pradesh even before take-off. The whole Himachal Unit of AAP has joined the BJP. They cannot even gather a crowd of 200 people in Himachal. People are well aware of the deteriorating law and order situation in neighbouring Punjab under the AAP Government. Whether it was the cold-blooded broad daylight murder of Singer Sidhu MooseWala or open gun fights in Patiala, the failure of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government to tackle the law and order situation in the sensitive “border state’ has not gone down well with the people. The bubble of AAP has already burst in Delhi Liquor Scam and its real face stands thoroughly exposed. AAP contested 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh and lost deposits on all seats, it contested all assembly seats in Uttarakhand and could not even win a seat. They could not open their account in four states…they will not be able to open their account in Himachal as well. On the other hand, the BJP has done excellent work in Himachal. Development had taken place in the state only because of the double-engine government of the BJP. The leadership of PM Modi was honest, hardworking and people-oriented and that is why BJP could do in just eight years what the Congress has not done even in 60 years. The people of Gujarat also clearly understand the politics of Jhooth, Bhram & Bhay (lies, delusion and fear). Gujarat has seen unprecedented progress under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, first as CM and now as the Prime Minister (PM). Today, PM Modi’s leadership and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s vision is gaining ground in every sector of the country. Gujarat is no exception. The people of Gujarat have unflinching faith in the Honourable PM & the BJP. I have full confidence that the people of Gujarat & Himachal will vote for a double-engine government just like they did in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. BJP will perform even better than in the previous elections, in both Himachal and Gujarat. Congress is expected to get a new president or the first non-Gandhi chief of the party. Its state units have passed resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi as Congress president. The election will take place or is this exercise merely a farce? It is an internal matter of the Congress party. Whoever they choose, it’s their choice. However, while the ‘Prince’ of Congress is faking a Bharat Jodo Yatra’, his ‘subjects’ in Rajasthan have embarked on a Congress Todo Yatra. One thing I can say with authority is that People have absolute trust in PM Modi’s vision and leadership which has earned credibility through delivery. Of late, we have seen ED and CBI becoming ‘more’ active. They are conducting raids in cases mainly related to Opposition leaders. These are the allegations. What is your take on this? The Modi government’s policy on corruption is of zero tolerance. Investigative agencies have been given free hand in probing corruption. Why are some people frightened, if they have not committed any crime? The government is planning to amend the Press and Registration of Books Act. What’s the idea behind the proposed changes? The plan is to make the whole registration process online and hassle-free. The present Press and Registration of Books Act came into being in 1867, during the colonial era. It has provisions that criminalise violations of the Act. Therefore, in line with the government’s efforts to infuse ‘ease of doing business’, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry is moving towards decriminalising certain provisions like it was done by the government in the Companies Act.