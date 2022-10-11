Home Nation

'Disciples' of JP sacrificed his ideology, joined hands with Congress: Amit Shah

Published: 11th October 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Rajouri district

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Rajouri district (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SITAB DIARA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that those who claim themselves to be disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his socialist ideology, in an apparent dig at the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Shah made the statement while addressing a rally here at the birthplace of Jayaprakash, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district after unveiling a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon.

"He is power hungry, and for power, he sacrificed JP's ideologies and joined hands with the Congress. He has nothing to do with the ideologies of JP," Shah said, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who dumped the BJP to form a new seven-party coalition government.

"Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the weaker sections of the society, for whom JP was concerned. This is the reason the Centre launched 'Antyodaya Anna Yojna' and Ujjwala Yojna, among others. He (Modi) is a firm believer in JP's ideology," the home minister said.

Shah also credited the prime minister for the installation of JP's statue, a project of the Union Culture Ministry.

"The Hazaribagh jail escape of JP, his call for 'total revolution', his historic address at Patna's Gandhi Maidan and his struggle during the days of Emergency are his legacy," he said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the programme to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the veteran leader. Adityanath said his government has done a lot for the development of the areas of Sitab Diara that is in the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh.

"JP was a towering national leader, he can't be confined to UP and Bihar only," he said.

