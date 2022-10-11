Home Nation

UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back

The updation of identification document and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee.

Published: 11th October 2022 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

UIDAI, Aadhaar

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEWDELHI: Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since then are being urged to update identification and residence proof documents, UIDAI said on Tuesday.

In a statement, UIDAI -- the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers -- said the updation can be done online as well as at Aadhaar centres.

It said those who were issued the unique identification number more than 10 years back and have not done any updation since the issue are being "requested" to update their documents.

UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

"Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation," it said.

The updation of identification document and proof of residence is being done on payment of the requisite fee.

"This facility can be accessed on My Aadhaar portal or by visiting nearest Aadhaar centre," it added.

Aadhaar programme establishes identification through iris, fingerprint and photographs.

Over the last 10 years, Aadhaar number has emerged as a source of identification for individuals, the statement said. The Aadhaar number is used in different government schemes and services.

To avail of government benefits, individuals are expected to update Aadhaar data so as to avoid any inconvenience in identification/certification, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar holders unique ID Update UIDAI
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp