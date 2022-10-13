PM Modi flags off fourth Vande Bharat Express train, to cover Una-Delhi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a major boost to religious tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth rake of the newly rolled out upgraded version of the Vande Bharat train from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh. The train will cover Una-New Delhi on its inaugural run.

The PM was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The PM later went inside one of the coaches and inspected the interior design and facilities. The 16-coach train is expected to start its regular commercial running from October 19 and will cover New Delhi to Himachal Pradesh via Ambala and Chandigarh in 5.30 hours.

"In each coach of Vande Bharat train, four emergency windows, CCTV cameras, air-purifier, automatic gates and fire alarm system have been installed", said the railways. It also added that the train will start from New Delhi at 5.30 am on all days except Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Menu onboard new Vande Bharat train is all about healthy options and regional delicacies

The railways are working on running 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15 in 2023 as per the desire of PM Narendra Modi. The Chennai-based ICF is currently producing the rakes of the Vande Bharat Express.

Recently, PM Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar, Gujarat on September 30 to run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai .

The first Vande Bharat train runs between New Delhi and Varanasi and the second between New Delhi and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. They were flagged off by the PM in 2019.

NEW DELHI: Giving a major boost to religious tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off the country's fourth rake of the newly rolled out upgraded version of the Vande Bharat train from Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh. The train will cover Una-New Delhi on its inaugural run. The PM was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The PM later went inside one of the coaches and inspected the interior design and facilities. The 16-coach train is expected to start its regular commercial running from October 19 and will cover New Delhi to Himachal Pradesh via Ambala and Chandigarh in 5.30 hours. "In each coach of Vande Bharat train, four emergency windows, CCTV cameras, air-purifier, automatic gates and fire alarm system have been installed", said the railways. It also added that the train will start from New Delhi at 5.30 am on all days except Wednesday. ALSO READ | Menu onboard new Vande Bharat train is all about healthy options and regional delicacies The railways are working on running 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15 in 2023 as per the desire of PM Narendra Modi. The Chennai-based ICF is currently producing the rakes of the Vande Bharat Express. Recently, PM Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar, Gujarat on September 30 to run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai . The first Vande Bharat train runs between New Delhi and Varanasi and the second between New Delhi and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. They were flagged off by the PM in 2019.