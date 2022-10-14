Home Nation

India's 5G is indigenous; can provide to other countries as well: FM

"The story (of India's 5G) is yet to reach the public," Sitharaman said in her interaction with students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Published: 14th October 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India has launched its indigenously developed 5G infrastructure and is ready to share it with other countries as well, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

"The story (of India's 5G) is yet to reach the public," Sitharaman said in her interaction with students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

"The 5G that we've launched in our country is completely standalone," she said in response to a question.

"There could be some parts coming from, say, countries like (South) Korea, but (not) coming from somebody else. So complete indigenous technology that we can now provide 5G (to any country) who wants it," she said.

"So, our 5G is not imported from somewhere else. It's our own product," Sitharaman said.

The 5G services were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in select Indian cities and are likely to cover the entire nation by 2024, she said. "On 5G, I think, we can be immensely proud of India's achievements," Sitharaman said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G FM Union Finance Minister
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp