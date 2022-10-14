Previous governments failed Himachal: PM Modi

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday blamed previous governments for not providing people with some of the basic facilities that were available elsewhere in the world. He reiterated the ‘double-engine’ development concept, saying it has worked for the progress of the people. This was Modi’s ninth visit to the state in the last five years.

The PM was addressing a public gathering at Himachal Pradesh’s Una. “Previous governments in Himachal Pradesh paid no attention to the needs and aspirations of the citizens of the state,” he said.

“It is our mothers and sisters who have suffered the most because of such a situation,’’ he added.

“We are not only filling the gulf of development left by the previous governments but also building a strong foundation of the state,” he added.

He pointed out that some states such as his home state Gujarat had managed to provide its citizens basic amenities such as toilet facilities, rural roads, and modern healthcare. “I have seen the conditions in hill areas where the people have been the victims of government indifference,’’ he said.

“A new India is overcoming challenges of the past and growing rapidly. Amenities that should have reached the people in the last century are being made available now. We will get the amenities of the 20th century and will connect Himachal Pradesh with modern facilities of the 21st century,’’ he added.

He said rural roads are being constructed at double the speed and broadband connectivity was being taken to the panchayats. “Our government is fulfilling the aspirations of the 21st century India,” he said. He said the need of the hour was development of skill and innovation institutes across the country. He said the youth of Himachal have contributed a lot to nation-building by serving in the Army “By developing new skill sets, the youth can attain higher positions in the armed forces,” he added.

The PM said the key focus of his visit to the state was connectivity and education. “Today work is beginning on the second bulk drug park of the country at Una. Various projects have been inaugurated or their foundation stones have been laid in the state today. These will greatly benefit the people,” he said.

Modi was presented with the Himachali cap, a shawl, ‘Dev Rath’ and a ‘chunari’ of Mata Chintpurni by the CM Jai Ram Thakur. Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state a mere “election gimmick”, saying it was “terribly scared” of losing the upcoming Assembly elections.

The state is scheduled to go to polls by the end of this year. “The BJP’s countdown began with biting the dust in the bypolls,” state Congress president Pratibha Singh said in a statement. In the bypolls held in the state on October 30 last year, the BJP had lost the Mandi parliamentary seat and three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbai-Kothkai to the Congress.

Calling Modi’s visit to Una and Chamba an “election gimmick”, Singh said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was bringing the prime minister to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects in a hurry as he and the BJP were “terribly scared” about losing the Assembly polls.

She alleged that the state government was misusing power and people’s money in holding public meetings. “The state has been brought to a standstill by bringing it to the verge of an economic bankruptcy,” Singh said. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to address a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday, a party statement said.

Announces Major Projects

Fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Amb Andaura, Una, to New Delhi flagged off from Una station.

Foundation stone for a bulk drug park laid in Una

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) inaugurated in the same city

Foundation stone of two hydropower projects - the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric

Foundation stone of two hydropower projects laid in Chamba

The Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III to be upgraded in about 3,125 km of roads in the state

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday blamed previous governments for not providing people with some of the basic facilities that were available elsewhere in the world. He reiterated the ‘double-engine’ development concept, saying it has worked for the progress of the people. This was Modi’s ninth visit to the state in the last five years. The PM was addressing a public gathering at Himachal Pradesh’s Una. “Previous governments in Himachal Pradesh paid no attention to the needs and aspirations of the citizens of the state,” he said. “It is our mothers and sisters who have suffered the most because of such a situation,’’ he added. “We are not only filling the gulf of development left by the previous governments but also building a strong foundation of the state,” he added. He pointed out that some states such as his home state Gujarat had managed to provide its citizens basic amenities such as toilet facilities, rural roads, and modern healthcare. “I have seen the conditions in hill areas where the people have been the victims of government indifference,’’ he said. “A new India is overcoming challenges of the past and growing rapidly. Amenities that should have reached the people in the last century are being made available now. We will get the amenities of the 20th century and will connect Himachal Pradesh with modern facilities of the 21st century,’’ he added. He said rural roads are being constructed at double the speed and broadband connectivity was being taken to the panchayats. “Our government is fulfilling the aspirations of the 21st century India,” he said. He said the need of the hour was development of skill and innovation institutes across the country. He said the youth of Himachal have contributed a lot to nation-building by serving in the Army “By developing new skill sets, the youth can attain higher positions in the armed forces,” he added. The PM said the key focus of his visit to the state was connectivity and education. “Today work is beginning on the second bulk drug park of the country at Una. Various projects have been inaugurated or their foundation stones have been laid in the state today. These will greatly benefit the people,” he said. Modi was presented with the Himachali cap, a shawl, ‘Dev Rath’ and a ‘chunari’ of Mata Chintpurni by the CM Jai Ram Thakur. Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state a mere “election gimmick”, saying it was “terribly scared” of losing the upcoming Assembly elections. The state is scheduled to go to polls by the end of this year. “The BJP’s countdown began with biting the dust in the bypolls,” state Congress president Pratibha Singh said in a statement. In the bypolls held in the state on October 30 last year, the BJP had lost the Mandi parliamentary seat and three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbai-Kothkai to the Congress. Calling Modi’s visit to Una and Chamba an “election gimmick”, Singh said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was bringing the prime minister to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects in a hurry as he and the BJP were “terribly scared” about losing the Assembly polls. She alleged that the state government was misusing power and people’s money in holding public meetings. “The state has been brought to a standstill by bringing it to the verge of an economic bankruptcy,” Singh said. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to address a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Friday, a party statement said. Announces Major Projects Fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Amb Andaura, Una, to New Delhi flagged off from Una station. Foundation stone for a bulk drug park laid in Una Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) inaugurated in the same city Foundation stone of two hydropower projects - the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric Foundation stone of two hydropower projects laid in Chamba The Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III to be upgraded in about 3,125 km of roads in the state