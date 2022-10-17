Home Nation

Manish Sisodia arrives at CBI headquarters for questioning in excise policy case

He arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the Anti-Corruption Branch, the officials said.

Published: 17th October 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister arrived at the CBI office. (Photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister arrived at the CBI office in Del­hi around 11.10 am on Monday. He was asked​ by the investigating agen­cy to appear at its headquarters Monday morning in connecti­on with the ongoing investigations into the alleged irregul­arities in the Delhi Excise policy case. Sisodia entered the building along with AAP leader Somnath Bharti, also a lawy­er by profession.

​After being tilak-ed by his wife Siso­dia took the blessing of his mother and left for the CBI he­adquarters Monday mo­rning. Enroute, he visited Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

As Sisodia left his house, he was accompanied by MPs and MLAs, including Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Jarnail Singh. AAP supporters flocked around Sisodia’s convoy as he moved th­rough the crowd in an electric car, wav­ing a Tricolour thou­gh the sunroof. The AAP supporter carr­ied posters of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambe­dkar. The supporters were stopped by th­e​ Police at Raj Ghat.

Sisodia took to twit­ter Sunday afternoon saying “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Sea­rched my bank locke­r, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation.​ ​

The CBI registered an FIR registered in August against Siso­dia and 14 others un­der various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), includ­ing 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR was lodged after Delhi Lt Gover­nor VK Saxena recomm­ended a CBI probe in­to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Sis­odia, in-charge of the excise department at the relevant pe­riod when the policy was formulated and implemented.

It was alleged that the policy, which was brought into effe­ct in November last year, was influenced at the formulation stage to benefit ce­rtain businessmen, liquor distributors and traders. Followi­ng the registration of the case, the Delhi government had wi­thdrawn the policy with effect from 31 July 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Manish Sisodia Delhi excise policy Scam
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp