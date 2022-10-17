Manish Sisodia arrives at CBI headquarters for questioning in excise policy case
He arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the Anti-Corruption Branch, the officials said.
Published: 17th October 2022
NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister arrived at the CBI office in Delhi around 11.10 am on Monday. He was asked by the investigating agency to appear at its headquarters Monday morning in connection with the ongoing investigations into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy case. Sisodia entered the building along with AAP leader Somnath Bharti, also a lawyer by profession.
After being tilak-ed by his wife Sisodia took the blessing of his mother and left for the CBI headquarters Monday morning. Enroute, he visited Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.
As Sisodia left his house, he was accompanied by MPs and MLAs, including Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Jarnail Singh. AAP supporters flocked around Sisodia’s convoy as he moved through the crowd in an electric car, waving a Tricolour though the sunroof. The AAP supporter carried posters of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar. The supporters were stopped by the Police at Raj Ghat.
Sisodia took to twitter Sunday afternoon saying “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation.
The CBI registered an FIR registered in August against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The FIR was lodged after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department at the relevant period when the policy was formulated and implemented.
It was alleged that the policy, which was brought into effect in November last year, was influenced at the formulation stage to benefit certain businessmen, liquor distributors and traders. Following the registration of the case, the Delhi government had withdrawn the policy with effect from 31 July 2022.