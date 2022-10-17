Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

JD-U striving to get recognised in state

After parting ways from the NDA fold, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is now striving to get his party recognised in neighbouring Jharkhand for which it has started making efforts by strengthening the party. JDU insiders revealed that Nitish Kumar will be holding a grand rally in Jharkhand very soon targeting OBC voters – a traditional vote bank of BJP and its alliance partner AJSU. In this course, Nitish had said that the party is eyeing districts like Giridih, Baghmara, Chhatarpur, Tamar and Daltonganj. Keeping the 2024 Assembly polls in mind, the party also looks to rake in support of Bihari migrant population elsewhere in the country.

Green pledge as part of Run-a-Thon

Steel giant Tata Steel has taken a decision to plant one sapling for every registration done for its marquee run ‘Jamshedpur Run-a-Thon’ scheduled on November 20 at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. According to sources, the move to connect plantations with running is being done to promote the cause of sustainability. The last physical edition of the event was organised in 2019, wherein more than 4,500 participants participated across three categories, representing 14 Indian states. In 2020 and 2021, the virtual Run-a-Thon was organised to ensure continuity and keep the running community engaged.

Greet villagers with Johar: Soren to babus

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed bureaucrats to keep in mind the local language and culture of villagers and greet them with ‘johar’ – a tribal word meaning salutation. Soren, while interacting with deputy commissioners of all 24 districts through video conference on Thursday, also asked them to ensure the success of the second phase of the ‘Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar’ campaign. Soren said if local language and culture is kept in mind while interacting with villagers, it would help bridge the gap between government officials and the masses.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

