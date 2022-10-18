Home Nation

Man burns alive wife, kids, her parents in Punjab's Jalandhar

Kuldeep Singh wanted Paramjit to return to his house in Ludhiana's Khurshedpur village but she refused to go back as Kuldeep used to allegedly beat her and the kids up, the police said.

Published: 18th October 2022 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Upset over his wife's refusal to return home from her parents' place, a 30-year-old man allegedly burnt the woman and four members of her family alive while they were asleep, police said on Tuesday.

Paramjit Kaur and her two minor children from a previous marriage had been living with her parents in Punjab's Jalandhar district for five-six months, they said.

Kuldeep Singh wanted Paramjit to return to his house in Ludhiana's Khurshedpur village but she refused to go back as Kuldeep used to allegedly beat her and the kids up, the police said.

Late Monday night, Kuldeep and two of his accomplishes doused all five victims with petrol as they were sleeping and set them on fire, Jalandhar (Rural) Superintendent of Police Satbjit Singh said over the phone.

The victims were identified as Paramjit Kaur, her father Surjan Singh, mother Jogindero, and her two kids Arshdeep (8) and Anmol (5), the official said.

A search operation is underway to nab the accused, the police said, adding that a murder case has been registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jalandhar Punjab crime Jalandhar fire family burnt alive
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp