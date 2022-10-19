Time to revive India’s historical past: PM Modi

Home Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that even thousands of years ago India was a major maritime power and part of major sea trade routes.

A'BAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that even thousands of years ago India was a major maritime power and part of major sea trade routes. Reviewing the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat, he said India had great maritime kingdoms but its heritage is forgotten. 

“There are numerous stories of our history that we were made to forget. Ways were not explored to preserve them and pass them on to the next generations. We could have learned so much from those incidents of history, India’s maritime heritage is one such which is discussed very little,” he said.

“The shackles of colonialism impeded the maritime prowess we forgot that we had a great heritage like Lothal and Dholavira which were populated for maritime trade even thousands of years ago,” he added. 

