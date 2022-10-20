Home Nation

Not me, CPM drove Tatas out of Singur: Mamata

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Mamata spent government money to dismantle Tata Motors’ structure in Singur.

Published: 20th October 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Fourteen years after Tata Motors’ exit from Singur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday chose to travel back in time, asserting she did not drive industry out of the state. The protests spearheaded by her along with the Socialist Unity Centre of India, the rights groups, Medha Patkar and Arundhati Roy et al swearing by the tribal rights had brought the then-ruling Left Front headed by the CPI-M to its knees in 2008. The Nano, the supposedly cheapest and the smallest car of the moment, was the talking point. Slid off the buyers’ market, Nano has disappeared, as Didi’s Trinamool Congress lives on in Singur to fight poll battles.

“Some people are saying nonsense… I did not drive Tata Motors out. It was the CPI-M. They acquired land forcibly and I returned it to the unwilling owners,” said Mamata. “We do not discriminate against any industrialist,’’ Mamata tried to clear the air. She was addressing a Bijoya Sammilani, a post-Durga Puja event, in Siliguri.

Mamata’s remarks are significantly ahead of the rural polls due next year. Political observers found her statement an effort to build up her investment-friendly image as opposition parties are portraying Bengal as an industry-starved state.

Mamata’s allegation drew flak from the opposition. “No one can imagine the extent of lies she can tell publicly. The people of Bengal know who drove the Tatas out of Bengal. People know who ruined the future of Bengal’s youth,’’ said CPI-M’s central committee member Sujan Chakrabarty.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Mamata spent government money to dismantle Tata Motors’ structure in Singur. “She claims to have returned the land and promised cultivation, but the area is lying barren,’’ he said.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, under whose constituency  Singur is located, said, “Whenever I visited Singur, the villagers showed me their training certificates issued by the Tatas. It was Mamata Banerjee 
who led the movement against the company.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Singur Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp