Home Nation

Chinese woman held for involvement in anti-India activities: Delhi Police 

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China, they said on Thursday. She was residing in India as a Nepalese citizen.

Published: 21st October 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a Chinese woman for staying in India under a false identity and allegedly indulging in "anti-national activities", officials said on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China, they said on Thursday. She was residing in India as a Nepalese citizen and was detained from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi, police said.

During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from her.

However, when inquired with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, it was found that she is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India in 2019, they said.

On the basis of information that Ruo is involved in "anti-national activities" and presently residing in India as a Nepalese citizen, she was detained from Majnu Ka Tila, a Delhi Police statement said.

A case has been registered against her on October 17 under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Chinese woman Anti-national activities
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp