Learn from Lord Ram’s ideals : PM Modi

Beginning his speech with ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the PM called upon the people to draw lessons from the life and times of Lord Ram to fulfill the vision of a developed India.

Published: 24th October 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi worships Lord Ramlala Virajman in Ayodhya on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi was back in Ayodhya after more than two years on Sunday to launch the mega Diwali celebrations Deepotsav in the temple town of Ayodhya.The Prime Minister said Lord Ram’s rule was the inspiration behind his government’s sabka saath, sabka vikas ideal. The PM spent an evening in Ayodhya where lakhs of diyas lit up the banks of the holy Saryu.

Beginning his speech with ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the PM called upon the people to draw lessons from the life and times of Lord Ram to fulfill the vision of a developed India. “We must look up to Lord Ram’s life as teaching in itself. Lord Ram is the embodiment of religion and duty, in every role, an obedient son, a friend, a husband and a brother.”

Modi was on his first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple at the once-disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on August 5, 2020. Earlier in the week, Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand.

The PM said questions were raised on the very existence and identity of Lord Ram by adopting an ignorant approach and attitude of neglect towards the symbols associated either with Lord Ram in Ayodhya or Lord Shiva in Kashi.

“However, during the last eight years, we have broken those shackles while trying to restore the glory of those symbols which were a reflection of our identity and a rich cultural heritage,” said the PM while addressing a huge gathering at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other dignitaries.

“The development of our religious places that once remained neglected is strengthening the foundation of our country and is ensuring that India reaches new heights,” said the PM Modi. Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Records for lighting over 15.76 lakh lamps on the banks of the Saryu and parts of the temple town as the PM launched the historic Deepotsav celebrations on Sunday, a day before Diwali.

After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple here, the PM reviewed the progress of the construction work. He also performed a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Ram Katha Park.

“In the Amritkal of the country’s independence, the willpower of Lord Ram will take the country to newer heights. Lord Ram’s life is the guide to achieve India’s aspirations for the next 25 years even in difficult times,” said the PM. “His sense of duty is the only way that explains the concept of Ramrajya (utopian state),” said the PM.

