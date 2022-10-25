Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Govt redraws social caste list

The Lt Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has redrawn the social caste list in the Union Territory, and now 15 more groups would get quota benefits. Under the Jammu & Kashmir government’s reservation rules, social castes have 4 per cent reservation in government jobs. The 15 new classes added in the social caste list include Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat community, Saini community, Markabans/PonyWalas, Sochi community, Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), Perna/Kouro (Kaurav), Bojru/Decount/Dubdabay Brahmin Gorkans, Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees (excluding SCs) and Acharyas. The administration also made modifications in the existing social castes. The other change made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, is substituting the words ‘Pahari Speaking People’ with ‘Pahari Ethnic People’. The social caste list was redrawn on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission which was constituted by the J&K Government in 2020. Former High Court Judge GD Sharma heads the three-member panel. The redrawing of caste list took place after Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent J&K visit, announced reservation benefits to Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals in the UT.

200 electric buses to ply in Srinagar, Jammu

About 200 electric buses will soon ply on the roads in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir, in an attempt by the government to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport. Tata Motors will be responsible for supply, operation and maintenance of electric buses, 100 each in Jammu and Srinagar. Chalo Mobility will deploy its consumer technology solutions to offer convenience like Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines (ETIMs), Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS), mobile app with mobile tickets and mobile passes platform, Smart Cards platform and cloud-based hosting to commuters. Passengers travelling in electric buses can get details like real-time tracking of buses, how congested it is, along with expected time of arrival.

City residents asked to register pets

Amid a surge in dog bite cases in Srinagar, city residents have been asked by the authorities to register their pets. A circular issued by Srinagar Municipal Corporation has asked dog keepers to give in writing details about the age, breed and source they have got the pets from. “All the owners/keepers of pet dogs residing within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation are required to get their pet dogs registered in accordance with Section-304 (Regulation and Control of Dogs) of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and Section-3 of Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, in the office of the undersigned,” reads the circular. It warned that anybody keeping a pet dog without registration as required under Section 304 of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, & Section-3 of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, will be liable to be challaned, fined and may lead to impounding of the dog. It also asked pet dog keepers to get their dogs sterilized, especially females.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

Govt redraws social caste list The Lt Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has redrawn the social caste list in the Union Territory, and now 15 more groups would get quota benefits. Under the Jammu & Kashmir government’s reservation rules, social castes have 4 per cent reservation in government jobs. The 15 new classes added in the social caste list include Waghey (Chopan), Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community, Jat community, Saini community, Markabans/PonyWalas, Sochi community, Christian Biradari (converted from Hindu Valmiki), Sunar/Swarankar Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli), Perna/Kouro (Kaurav), Bojru/Decount/Dubdabay Brahmin Gorkans, Gorkhas, West Pakistani refugees (excluding SCs) and Acharyas. The administration also made modifications in the existing social castes. The other change made in Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, is substituting the words ‘Pahari Speaking People’ with ‘Pahari Ethnic People’. The social caste list was redrawn on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission which was constituted by the J&K Government in 2020. Former High Court Judge GD Sharma heads the three-member panel. The redrawing of caste list took place after Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent J&K visit, announced reservation benefits to Paharis, Gujjars and Bakerwals in the UT. 200 electric buses to ply in Srinagar, Jammu About 200 electric buses will soon ply on the roads in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir, in an attempt by the government to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport. Tata Motors will be responsible for supply, operation and maintenance of electric buses, 100 each in Jammu and Srinagar. Chalo Mobility will deploy its consumer technology solutions to offer convenience like Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines (ETIMs), Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS), mobile app with mobile tickets and mobile passes platform, Smart Cards platform and cloud-based hosting to commuters. Passengers travelling in electric buses can get details like real-time tracking of buses, how congested it is, along with expected time of arrival. City residents asked to register pets Amid a surge in dog bite cases in Srinagar, city residents have been asked by the authorities to register their pets. A circular issued by Srinagar Municipal Corporation has asked dog keepers to give in writing details about the age, breed and source they have got the pets from. “All the owners/keepers of pet dogs residing within the limits of Srinagar Municipal Corporation are required to get their pet dogs registered in accordance with Section-304 (Regulation and Control of Dogs) of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and Section-3 of Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001, in the office of the undersigned,” reads the circular. It warned that anybody keeping a pet dog without registration as required under Section 304 of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, & Section-3 of the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, will be liable to be challaned, fined and may lead to impounding of the dog. It also asked pet dog keepers to get their dogs sterilized, especially females. Fayaz wani Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com