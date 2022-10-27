Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Scindia loyalists still on offensive against govt

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government continue to get vexed by Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist ministers from the state. After cabinet minister Mahesh Sisodiya and Brijendra Singh Yadav, another loyalist of the union civil aviation minister questioned the bad condition of basic amenities in the state. Power Minister Praduman Singh Tomar recently announced that he would commute barefoot till the condition of roads in Gwalior, his constituency, is improved. Trying to play down the matter, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava said Tomar is sensitive and diligent and that his concerns will be prioritised. “We will ensure that Tomar doesn’t have to remain barefoot,” Bhargava said.

Chaat items banned over poisoning incident

Festivities without street food seem unimaginable for the average Indian. However, civic authorities, in Narayanganj and Chiraiya Dongri of the tribal-dominated Mandla district, have banned the sale of street food with around 100 people being taken ill allegedly after consuming chaat delicacies. As per Mandla district collector, Harshika Singh, further decisions on the issue will be taken after the results of a random sampling of street food samples. The official had visited the local community health centre, which is treating the suspected food poisoning patients – who hail from at least six to seven villages. The district collector even went on to ban the suspected chaat delicacy till the probe report comes.

Family’s cash reward for finding pet parrot

A family in Narmadapuram district has announced its decision to give a suitable cash reward for tracing and returning its parrot, which had flown away from their house a week back. The lady head of the family, Chitra Chakraborty, has not only got reward posters pasted on the walls in her neighbourhood for their pet parrot Mitthu but has also posted similar appeals on social media platforms. Her college-going daughter, Ayushi, who is home for Diwali celebrations, furthered her family’s wishes and backed their decision to not have an extravagant celebration this time. The story adds comfort to the reader at a time when animals and ailing humans suffer due to firecrackers.

