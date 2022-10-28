Home Nation

6 CMs financially supporting Jansuraj Yatra: Prashant Kishor

JD (U) chief and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh went to the extent of demanding a CBI probe into the financing of Kishor’s campaign.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday sought to put all speculation over the funding of his ongoing ‘Jansuraj Yatra’ to rest by asserting that six chief ministers whom he had helped win elections were sustaining his campaign financially.

Ever since Kishor had launched his ‘Jansuraj Yatra’ from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran district on October 2, there has been speculation over the sources of finances that would sustain the campaign. Kishor’s disclosure came at a press conference held at the government school at Patilar in Bagaha 1 block of West Champaran.

JD (U) chief and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh went to the extent of demanding a CBI probe into the financing of Kishor’s campaign. He has recently intensified his attack on Nitish Kumar. Kishor in his defence had said that his company (I-PAC) had played a role in making chief ministers of six states, but his company had not charged any money from them. He had told all six chief ministers whether he could seek their support when he would be running the anti-BJP and also anti-Lalu campaigns.

“In the initial phase of my Jansuraj Yatra, they supported my campaign,” Kishor said. I-PAC has been successful in ensuring the victories of 10 political parties, except Congress in 2017 Uttar Pradesh election. 
His other former ‘clients’ include Arvind Kejriwal, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Kishor Poll strategist Jansuraj Yatra
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp