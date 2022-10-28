6 CMs financially supporting Jansuraj Yatra: Prashant Kishor

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday sought to put all speculation over the funding of his ongoing ‘Jansuraj Yatra’ to rest by asserting that six chief ministers whom he had helped win elections were sustaining his campaign financially.

Ever since Kishor had launched his ‘Jansuraj Yatra’ from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran district on October 2, there has been speculation over the sources of finances that would sustain the campaign. Kishor’s disclosure came at a press conference held at the government school at Patilar in Bagaha 1 block of West Champaran.

JD (U) chief and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh went to the extent of demanding a CBI probe into the financing of Kishor’s campaign. He has recently intensified his attack on Nitish Kumar. Kishor in his defence had said that his company (I-PAC) had played a role in making chief ministers of six states, but his company had not charged any money from them. He had told all six chief ministers whether he could seek their support when he would be running the anti-BJP and also anti-Lalu campaigns.

“In the initial phase of my Jansuraj Yatra, they supported my campaign,” Kishor said. I-PAC has been successful in ensuring the victories of 10 political parties, except Congress in 2017 Uttar Pradesh election.

His other former ‘clients’ include Arvind Kejriwal, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

