Kolkata Diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Mamata likely to visit Chennai in November

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Chennai to attend Governor La Ganesan’s brother’s birthday in the first week of November. Earlier this week on Monday, Governor Ganesan visited the CM’s residence at Harish Chatterjee Street to participate in Kali Puja organised at her house. Mamata’s visit to Chennai signifies a fresh episode in the relations between Raj Bhawan and the State government particularly after a three-year tenure of Jagdeep Dhankhar when differences between the Raj Bhawan and state secretariat spilt in the public domain.

Training for teachers in gender equality

Teachers who teach underprivileged children are being trained how not to discriminate on basis of gender between the students. Often teachers end up making some statements. knowingly or unknowingly, that are gender discriminatory, said one of the teaching heads in the NGO that is hosting the series of workshops. “Many of the children grow up facing discrimination at home where often whatever resources families have is kept aside for the boys and the girls are left with the drudgery of everyday life. Often unknowingly teachers end up saying something that leads to gender discrimination.

Bangladesh film fest from tomorrow

The Bangladesh government will host the biggest ever panorama of films from the country in Kolkata between October 29 and November 2. The event, to be organised by information and broadcasting of the Bangladesh government, will be inaugurated by Hasan Mahmud, the departmental minister at the Sheikh Hasina government. “Our endeavour is to strengthen the bond between two Bengals. The film festival is a part of cultural diplomacy,” said Andalib Elias, Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata. 31 of the 37 films have been confirmed so far and the rest would be confirmed soon.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com

