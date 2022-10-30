Home Nation

Modi@20 is case study on PM’s governance: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh also interacted with students of the college and advised them to be aware of how the government functioned.

(From R) BJP leader H Raja, Union minister Jitendra Singh and BJP state president K Annamalai launch Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After launching the book Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery at an event held at MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (independent charge) Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, on Saturday said the book was a case study of the governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has completed twenty years as the head of democratically elected governments.

“Nowadays, we are very passionate about sustainable development goals. The prime minister is turning India’s development journey into a mass movement.” This book was written by 21 renowned personalities, including PV Sindhu, Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. Singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote foreword to the book.

“In her quote, PV Sindhu says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the very few undisputed youth icons of India. Union Minister Jaisankar also wrote about Modi’s foreign policy, his vision and achievements.”Jitendra Singh also interacted with students of the college and advised them to be aware of how the government functioned.

BJP state president K Annamalai said: “This is not a political journey. A politician is often compared with God and talked about as though he was of a higher order... Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a doer and one of India’s finest administrators because of his ideas, the way he wants them to be executed, and the way he wants to put India on the map of the world.”

