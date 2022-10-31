Home Nation

Nitish Kumar wary of helping RJD win bypolls

By-elections to two seats in Bihar where polling is due on November 3, was billed as a test of strength of the ruling grand alliance in the state led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Published: 31st October 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM and JDU president Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  By-elections to two seats in Bihar where polling is due on November 3, was billed as a test of strength of the ruling grand alliance in the state led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But Nitish doesn’t appear interested, as RJD candidates are in the fray from both the seats and he fears the power of 81. 

For, whenever RJD’s strength in the Assembly reaches 81, it will not need Nitish’s crutches to stay in power. It will reach the halfway mark of 122 with support from all the other parties in the  ruling coalition. Look at the math: 81 (RJD) + 19 (Congress) + 16 (Left parties) + 4 (HAM) + 1 (AIMIM) + 1 (Independent) = 122. In other words, in just a few months, RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav could hypothetically claim chief ministership, cutting Nitish off like an unwanted appendage. That is reason enough to make Nitish upset, political analysts reckon.

If RJD manages to win both the seats where bypolls are due, Mokama and Gopalganj, its tally would touch 80. One seat held by the RJD has just fallen vacant after its member was disqualified following conviction in a fraud case. If the RJD manages to hold that seat in the subsequent bypoll, it would reach 81. 

BJP has 77 and JD(U) 45 MLAs. Nitish cited an injury to stay off campaigning in Mokama and Gopalganj. But he actually may be wanting to avoid a bigger political injury to his career. The JD(U), too, is not showing great enthusiasm in campaigning for the RJD, though JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh a.k.a Lalan Singh has hit the campaign trail.

In Mokama, muscleman Anant Singh’s wife and RJD candidate Neelam Devi is pitted against BJP’s Sonam Devi, wife of another muscleman Lalan Singh.  In Gopalganj, RJD’s Mohan Gupta is in the fray against BJP’s Kusum Devi. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and Kusum’s husband Subhash Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar RJD JDU
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp