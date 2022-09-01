Home Nation

ED attaches Indian assets of Sri Lankan man, son in drugs-linked money laundering case

The action has been taken against Gunasekaran alias Perama Kumar and his son, Dileep alias Thileep, the federal agency said in a statement.

Published: 01st September 2022 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached Indian assets of a Sri Lankan man and his son as part of a drugs-linked money laundering investigation against them.

The action has been taken against Gunasekaran alias Perama Kumar and his son, Dileep alias Thileep, the federal agency said in a statement.

Gunasekaran, according to the ED, was "charged with attacking" former Sri Lankan president and prime minister Chandrika Kumaratunga.

On December 18, 1999, Kumaratunga sustained serious injuries when a woman suicide bomber attacked her convoy during an election rally in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo.

The LTTE were blamed for the attack, in which 34 people were killed and scores injured.

A provisional order for attachment of a bungalow on East Coast Road (ECR) in Tamil Nadu and two agricultural lands in Tiruvannamalai district has been issued under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The value of these properties is Rs 33.7 lakh.

The agency said Gunasekaran, his alleged associates A Suresh Raj, Mohamed Sherif and Raja Medura Gedara alias Gamini were "involved" in buying and selling of drugs and they were convicted in a drugs smuggling case by a special court in Tamil Nadu in 2011 but after they served their prison term, they "changed their identity and generated proceeds of crime".

It said the father-son duo "used fake identity cards such as PAN, Aadhaar and driving licence over a period and stayed illegally in India."

The ED alleged the attached properties were purchased after 2011 and the accused were not able to explain the source of funds.

"The investigation further revealed that certain individuals were actively linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Certain accused persons have been accused of murder and buying and selling of drugs, and other illegal activities in Sri Lanka too," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Gunasekaran Perama Kumar Dileep
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp