MP High Court asks state to take concrete steps on online gaming, betting and gambling in three months

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to take concrete steps for regulating online gambling/gaming and allied activities within the next three months.

While continuing the hearing in the matter related to the bail plea of Singrauli district resident Sanat Kumar Jaiswal, who is accused of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 8.51 lakh from the grandfather’s bank account and losing it in IPL betting, the single judge bench of MP High Court in Jabalpur headed by Justice Vivek Agarwal gave three months to the state government to take concrete steps for regulating online gaming, gambling and betting.

While directing the MP government to bring on record concrete/action taken report in three months, the HC listed the matter for next hearing on November 30.

“In any case this issue having wider ramifications on the economic, physiological and physical health of youth of the country cannot wait for in inordinately long period, therefore, instead of six months’ time as prayed by the Principal Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh Department of Law and Legislative Affairs, three months’ time is granted to bring on record concrete/action taken report,” HC mentioned in its order on Monday.

Importantly, the state government had sought six months from the HC in the matter, stating that after the court’s order in the present case in June 2022, the central government had convened a meeting of all the home secretaries of different states July 21 and now the matter is at the level of Inter State Advisory Committee to decide as to what steps are to be taken in regard to online gaming etc.

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to take concrete steps for regulating online gambling/gaming and allied activities within the next three months. While continuing the hearing in the matter related to the bail plea of Singrauli district resident Sanat Kumar Jaiswal, who is accused of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 8.51 lakh from the grandfather’s bank account and losing it in IPL betting, the single judge bench of MP High Court in Jabalpur headed by Justice Vivek Agarwal gave three months to the state government to take concrete steps for regulating online gaming, gambling and betting. While directing the MP government to bring on record concrete/action taken report in three months, the HC listed the matter for next hearing on November 30. “In any case this issue having wider ramifications on the economic, physiological and physical health of youth of the country cannot wait for in inordinately long period, therefore, instead of six months’ time as prayed by the Principal Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh Department of Law and Legislative Affairs, three months’ time is granted to bring on record concrete/action taken report,” HC mentioned in its order on Monday. Importantly, the state government had sought six months from the HC in the matter, stating that after the court’s order in the present case in June 2022, the central government had convened a meeting of all the home secretaries of different states July 21 and now the matter is at the level of Inter State Advisory Committee to decide as to what steps are to be taken in regard to online gaming etc.