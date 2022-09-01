Raipur Diary

Home Nation

The recently-opened new office building of NIA in Nava Raipur will also have a database and investigation room.

Database to be vital for anti-terror agency 
National Investigation Agency (NIA) setting its own benchmark on best practices globally is preparing to put together an extensive ‘database’ that will incorporate all FIRs in terror-related incidents, their investigations and the decisions given on them by the Supreme Court during the last 50 years. The plan was revealed by none other than Union Home Minister Amit Shah who claimed that the database will help and support central agencies and police in states in their investigation. The recently-opened new office building of NIA in Nava Raipur will also have a database and investigation room. The NIA office gets a new chief in 2009-batch IPS officer Ved Prakash.

Raipur adds another feather to its cap
Raipur Smart City has been selected for an award in ‘Successful & Smart Urban Sustainability’ category for its Budha Talab Project by Smart Cities Council India, which is basically India chamber of World Smart Cities Council, headquartered in USA. Raipur has been aspiring to develop eco-restoration of lakes. Various innovative initiatives and beautification plans at Raipur’s Budha Talab earned praise. All smart cities across India submitted their award entries in July this year. After rigorous evaluation by the jury, few best performers were chosen for the award. The Raipur mayor was among those who spoke at the All India Mayors’ Conference in the city.

When NGT acts, can activists be far behind?
Festivals are the time to celebrate the occasion for reverence, worship and connecting with the spiritual values. Ahead of the festivals the social activists under the banner Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sangharsh Samiti have taken a pledge, which received a boost following the directive given by National Green Tribunal (NGT) disallowing pandals or marquees and welcome gates on roads or public places during the religious festivals. The intention is to do away with inconveniences, noise or any traffic disruption. There are guidelines elucidated by the NGT for civic officials and police to comply or else a provision has been laid down on imposing Rs 10 crore penalty. 

