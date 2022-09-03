Home Nation

INS Vikrant sets India sail towards developed nation: PM Modi

Vikrant, Modi pointed out, is also a symbol of India’s talent and technology.

PM Modi unveiling the new ensign of Indian Navy at Cochin Shipyard on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan are also seen | TP Sooraj

By Mayank Singh and Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioning the country’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi, India became only the sixth country in the world capable of building a warship larger than 40,000 tonnes.

“It’s not just a warship; it’s the outcome of 21st century India’s work and determination,” Modi said. “Vikrant is the manifestation of the dreams of the freedom fighters who envisioned a capable and strong India,” he added.

Vikrant, Modi pointed out, is also a symbol of India’s talent and technology.“By fulfilling India’s dream of building an indigenous aircraft carrier, our engineers and scientists have demonstrated the strength of the nation... Vikrant marks a crucial step in our march towards becoming a developed nation,” the PM said. Putting Vikrant in context amid Chinese aggression in the South China Sea, Modi said both the Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean are major defence priorities for the country.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan sees off PM Narendra Modi at Kochi airport on Friday. The PM, who completed his two-day visit to the state, left for Mangaluru | Express

“That is why we are working in every direction, from increasing the budget for the Navy to increasing its capability.” He added that a strong India will pave the way for a peaceful and safe world. Vikrant will be amalgamated with its aviation assets by August 2023, after which it will be fully operational.

Prime minister unveils new Naval ensign

The Prime Minister also unveiled a new Naval ensign that is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s octagonal seal, saying it has taken off a burden of the country’s slavery. “The twin octagonal borders draw their inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj Rajmudra or the Seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of the prominent Indian kings with a visionary maritime outlook, who built a credible Naval Fleet that earned grudging admiration from European Navies operating in the region at the time,” the Navy said. The earlier fouled anchor, which is associated with colonial legacy, has been replaced with a clear anchor in the new ensign.

NAVY DISPLAYS MIGHT, MESMERISES KOCHI
Kochi: The grand function marking the commissioning of INS Vikrant and the unveiling of Indian Navy’s new ensign was an occasion that displayed the Naval grandeur in white. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at Cochin Shipyard, was welcomed with a grand 100-men Guard of Honour.

