Jharkhand tribal girl raped, 'hanged' from tree; BJP attacks CM Hemant Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another cold-blooded incident in Dumka within a fortnight, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped for several months and hanged by a tree after killing her, several kilometres away from home under Ranishwar police station. In order to give it the shape of suicide, the body was hanged after killing the tribal girl.

Though the body was recovered early in the morning on Friday at Sri Amda village under Siddho Kanu Murmu University OP, but it was revealed during the postmortem that the girl, who was a minor, was actually pregnant and had been killed.

Police told that the accused Arman Ansari has been arrested.

According to police, she came in contact with Arman Ansari while working as a labourer in Dumka, who exploited her sexually for several months and when she became pregnant, he killed her.

Her family members were called in, who told the police that she used to work as a labourer in Dumka and sometimes stayed at her maternal aunt’s house.

Dumka DIG Sudershan Prasad Mandal informed that an FIR under sections 376, 302 of IPC and various other suitable sections of the POCSO Act has been lodged against Amanat Ansari, who is still being interrogated. It is yet to be ascertained why the girl was killed.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand girl attacked with acid undergoes surgery at AIIMS Delhi

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also informed through his tweeter handle that the accused has been arrested.

“I have directed Dumka Police to take strict action against the accused person. May God give enough strength to the bereaved family, to withstand the grief in this difficult time,” said CM Hemant Soren through his tweeter handle.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Babulal Marandi attacked CM Hemant Soren of practising appeasement politics.

“This news from Dumka is really disturbing. It is being alleged that this tribal girl was hanged on a tree after being raped by a youth named Armaan Ansari on Friday,” said Marandi.

ALSO READ | Dumka girl's death: NCW seeks report from Jharkhand DGP; BJP, JMM engage in slugfest

After making how many more tribal and non-tribal girl’s prey of such ‘jihadi’ devils in the fire of appeasement, you will wake up from sleep, Marandi questioned CM Hemant Soren.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey on the other hand, alleged CM Hemant Soren of filing FIR against him and MP Manoj Tiwari to keep this incident away from media.

“Did you know about this incident yesterday? You filed FIR against me an Manoj Tiwari to keep media away from this incident,” said Dubey in his tweet.

RANCHI: In yet another cold-blooded incident in Dumka within a fortnight, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped for several months and hanged by a tree after killing her, several kilometres away from home under Ranishwar police station. In order to give it the shape of suicide, the body was hanged after killing the tribal girl. Though the body was recovered early in the morning on Friday at Sri Amda village under Siddho Kanu Murmu University OP, but it was revealed during the postmortem that the girl, who was a minor, was actually pregnant and had been killed. Police told that the accused Arman Ansari has been arrested. According to police, she came in contact with Arman Ansari while working as a labourer in Dumka, who exploited her sexually for several months and when she became pregnant, he killed her. Her family members were called in, who told the police that she used to work as a labourer in Dumka and sometimes stayed at her maternal aunt’s house. Dumka DIG Sudershan Prasad Mandal informed that an FIR under sections 376, 302 of IPC and various other suitable sections of the POCSO Act has been lodged against Amanat Ansari, who is still being interrogated. It is yet to be ascertained why the girl was killed. ALSO READ | Jharkhand girl attacked with acid undergoes surgery at AIIMS Delhi Chief Minister Hemant Soren also informed through his tweeter handle that the accused has been arrested. “I have directed Dumka Police to take strict action against the accused person. May God give enough strength to the bereaved family, to withstand the grief in this difficult time,” said CM Hemant Soren through his tweeter handle. Meanwhile, BJP leader Babulal Marandi attacked CM Hemant Soren of practising appeasement politics. “This news from Dumka is really disturbing. It is being alleged that this tribal girl was hanged on a tree after being raped by a youth named Armaan Ansari on Friday,” said Marandi. ALSO READ | Dumka girl's death: NCW seeks report from Jharkhand DGP; BJP, JMM engage in slugfest After making how many more tribal and non-tribal girl’s prey of such ‘jihadi’ devils in the fire of appeasement, you will wake up from sleep, Marandi questioned CM Hemant Soren. Godda MP Nishikant Dubey on the other hand, alleged CM Hemant Soren of filing FIR against him and MP Manoj Tiwari to keep this incident away from media. “Did you know about this incident yesterday? You filed FIR against me an Manoj Tiwari to keep media away from this incident,” said Dubey in his tweet.