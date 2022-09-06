Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Parks raided to curb students bunking class

The police and administration are taking measures to prevent bunking of classes by the students. The administration is conducting raids on parks in Srinagar city to catch the students bunking classes. During the drive, many students were found roaming in the parks during school hours.

Instead of studying in the schools during school hours, the students belonging to schools and colleges were caught roaming with their friends in the parks and in public places. Officials said it is not a good trend and high time for all stakeholders including parents, teachers and society to jointly work. Schools and college management have also been asked to set up vigil.

Central secretary orders audit of bridges

Concerned over incessant rains, the administration has ordered an immediate audit of all the bridges in Jammu and Kashmir. In an order issued by the secretary to J&K administration, Piyush Singla, he said sanction has been accorded to the constitution of the dand district level task forces for taking urgent measures for the safety of bridges and removal of accumulated material due to heavy rains on an urgent basis. The divisional-level task force would be headed by the divisional commissioner while the district-level task force would be headed by a deputy commissioner. The teams have been tasked to examine the threat to the safety of bridges.

Day care-recreation centre for the elderly

The first-ever day care-cum-recreational centre for senior citizens is coming up at Syedpora, Idgah area of downtown Srinagar. Besides the basics, the centre has facilities including television, chess/carrom, books, internet/Wi-Fi facility, and other services for recreational purposes. The centre also has resting rooms, recreational-cum-reading room, medical first-aid room and pantry. The day care-cum-recreational centre for senior citizens is expected to provide a platform to senior citizens and retired persons to spend time together and share views, life experiences, discuss various issues, read newspapers and enlighten society.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

Parks raided to curb students bunking class The police and administration are taking measures to prevent bunking of classes by the students. The administration is conducting raids on parks in Srinagar city to catch the students bunking classes. During the drive, many students were found roaming in the parks during school hours. Instead of studying in the schools during school hours, the students belonging to schools and colleges were caught roaming with their friends in the parks and in public places. Officials said it is not a good trend and high time for all stakeholders including parents, teachers and society to jointly work. Schools and college management have also been asked to set up vigil. Central secretary orders audit of bridges Concerned over incessant rains, the administration has ordered an immediate audit of all the bridges in Jammu and Kashmir. In an order issued by the secretary to J&K administration, Piyush Singla, he said sanction has been accorded to the constitution of the dand district level task forces for taking urgent measures for the safety of bridges and removal of accumulated material due to heavy rains on an urgent basis. The divisional-level task force would be headed by the divisional commissioner while the district-level task force would be headed by a deputy commissioner. The teams have been tasked to examine the threat to the safety of bridges. Day care-recreation centre for the elderly The first-ever day care-cum-recreational centre for senior citizens is coming up at Syedpora, Idgah area of downtown Srinagar. Besides the basics, the centre has facilities including television, chess/carrom, books, internet/Wi-Fi facility, and other services for recreational purposes. The centre also has resting rooms, recreational-cum-reading room, medical first-aid room and pantry. The day care-cum-recreational centre for senior citizens is expected to provide a platform to senior citizens and retired persons to spend time together and share views, life experiences, discuss various issues, read newspapers and enlighten society. Fayaz wani Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com