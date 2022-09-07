Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

State govt shifts focus to Bathinda

The AAP-led government in Punjab has suddenly shifted its focus towards Bathinda, the largest district in south Punjab as no MLA from here could get a cabinet berth. Now, four novice party leaders — Anil Thakur, Navdeep Jeeda, Rakesh Puri from Bathinda (Urban) constituency and Inderjit Singh Mann from Rampura Phul — have been appointed heads of different boards and corporations in the state government. In the previous governments of both the SAD and the Congress, at least two cabinet ministers were from this district. Also Bathinda is the pocket borrow of the Badal family. On Thursday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the district, and the administration termed it an ‘unofficial’ visit.

Barbed fence to shun protestors at CM home

Before coming to power, the AAP used to say that there is no need for tight security, but now barbed fencing at the private residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur has not gone down too well with the local residents. The fencing has been put to keep protestors at bay, and security around the house has been tightened. Local residents say that this move will backfire as fear psychosis has been created by setting up the barricades. Before the assembly elections, Mann and his party colleagues used to claim that after coming to power, protests would end as they would fulfil all the demands of the voters.

AAP keeps mum on violence against women

The AAP, which keeps on speaking on women’s rights, has chosen to keep mum on the issue of marital discord of two of its MLAs. A 50-second video of two-time AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo, Baljinder Kaur, being slapped by her husband in public has gone viral. The couple can be seen arguing in the video in which Sukhraj Singh suddenly slaps Kaur. She has not filed any complaint. In another incident, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s second wife has lodged a complaint at the Zirakpur police station accusing the MLA of hiding his first marriage. The Punjab and Haryana HC has issued notice to the Punjab Police in the case of Pathanmajra.

