Bhopal Diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

First-time RS member sees rise in stature

Rise of Congress-allied tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) in the Malwa-Nimar region and BJP’s efforts to win back the 21 per cent tribal vote may eventually script the rise of first time Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki (in pic) in MP politics. With just over an year left for the assembly polls, the ruling party insiders confided that work is on to gradually raise the stature of Solanki – the former assistant professor of history – as the saffron party’s tribal face in the state. Hints of that have been dropped by his inclusion in various parliamentary committees, including the one on Railways as well as central advisory board for archaeology.

Ex LoP’s claims create flutter in state politics

Recent claims by ex-leader of opposition and ex-CM Arjun Singh’s son Ajay Singh about many BJP leaders being in touch with state Congress leadership has caused a flutter in state politics. While ruling BJP leaders say it’s a tactic by Singh (who had lost both 2018 assembly and 2019 general elections) to stay relevant in state politics, Congress insiders say the ex-MP minister’s statement hints towards those BJP seniors, whose political future is in doldrums owing to Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist MLAs victories on their seats and those multiple time MLAs who are apprehensive of being denied ticket by BJP for the 2023 polls.

Battle of supremacy between netas goes on

The long standing war of supremacy between two tribal veterans, present minister Prem Singh Patel and ex-minister Antar Singh Arya, in Barwani district isn’t ending. Prem Singh’s son and newly-elected Barwani district panchayat chairperson Balwant Singh Patel had to face violent protest from supporters of ex-minister Antar Singh Arya’s son Vikas Arya, on first visit to Sendhwa town. The district unit of the party is sending a report in the matter to party top brass in Bhopal. Importantly, Balwant, as rebel BJP candidate had defeated party’s official candidate and Vikas’s wife in the district panchayat chairperson polls.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

