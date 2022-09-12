Home Nation

Centre, states trying to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Modi

"In the recent past, there has been a loss of livestock in many states of India due to the disease named Lumpy. The central government, along with various state governments, is trying to control it,"

Published: 12th September 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

cattle, cattle disease

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre and state governments are trying to contain the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease, which has led to the loss of livestock in different parts of the country.

An indigenous vaccine has been developed for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

Besides this, efforts are being made to track the movement of animals to keep the outbreak under control, he added.

Modi was speaking after inaugurating the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here.

LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, and nodules on the skin and can also lead to death.

Thousands of cattle have died due to LSD in more than eight states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

"In the recent past, there has been a loss of livestock in many states of India due to the disease named Lumpy. The central government, along with various state governments, is trying to control it," Modi said.

Modi informed that Indian scientists have also developed an indigenous vaccine for LSD.

Addressing the summit, also being attended by a large number of foreign delegates, the Prime Minister said that livestock disease is a major threat as it affects the farmers and their income.

Since the disease in cattle also impacts milk production and its quality, the government, therefore, is focusing on universal vaccination of livestock.

"We are committed to 100 per cent vaccination of livestock by 2025, for foot and mouth disease," he said.

He further said India is building the largest database of dairy animals and every animal associated with the dairy sector is being tagged.

"We are doing biometric identification of animals. We have named it - Pashu Aadhaar", he said.

Under Pashu Aadhaar, digital identification of livestock is being done to keep track of their health which will also help in expanding the dairy sector, he added.

India is the world's largest milk producer at about 210 million tonnes annually. Modi said as compared to the 2 per cent production growth at the global level, India is clocking the milk production growth rate at more than 6 per cent.

The inaugural function was also attended by Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lumpy Skin Disease LSD Cattle disease PM Modi
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp