Home Nation

Mukul Rohatgi to be appointed as next Attorney General, say sources

This will be Rohatgi's second tenure as an AG, after he served the post for the first time between June 2014 and June 2017.

Published: 13th September 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is set to be appointed as the fourteenth Attorney General of India after KK Venugopal vacates the post, said sources.

This will be Rohatgi's second tenure as an AG, after he served the post for the first time between June 2014 and June 2017.

Earlier, a veteran lawyer and present Attorney General KK Venugopal expressed unwillingness to continue in the top law officer's post beyond September 30 citing health problems. Venugopal told a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court last week that his tenure ends on September 30.

Widely respected as a constitutional law expert, Venugopal succeeded Rohatgi as Attorney General on July 1, 2017, for a three-year term. The 91-year-old Venugopal, who was given two one-year extensions beyond his three-year term by the Union government, repeatedly expressed his unwillingness to continue in the post.

In June this year, Venugopal's term was extended by three more months by the Centre. The government urged him to continue for three more months. He had finally agreed for a three months extension, till September 30, to allow the government to search for a new face.

Now sources said the 67-year-old Rohatgi will start his second stint as the Attorney General on October 1.

Rohatgi held the office of AG for three years starting from 2014 to 2017 after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government came to power.

Rohatgi is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India and has earlier served as Additional Solicitor General of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukul Rohatgi KK Venugopal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp