'BJP will retain power in Gujarat, people won't get carried away by false promises': Shah

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Without naming AAP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Gujarat people should not be carried away by “false promises” and that the BJP would retain power in Gujarat with a two-thirds majority.

Shah was virtually addressing a gathering on the first anniversary of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in office.

“The people should judge the BJP on the development works carried out by it. I know the people of Gujarat well enough; they recognize people for their work,” said Shah.

In a direct attack on the Congress, Shah said development works have taken place in the state during the BJP rule.

“The progress has been possible because of a much better law and order situation. The Congress rule had witnessed riots, curfews and blasts.”

Shah said when Bhupendra Patel took oath as the CM, a section of the people was a little apprehensive.

“However, he has proved everyone wrong and has successfully completed one year in office.”

Giving an example of a recent NITI Aayog report, Shah said Gujarat is number one in good governance in many aspects -- education, health and other sectors.

He said that Patel had continued the development work started by PM Modi.

“The state has shown a growth of 8.2% in 10 years. The Bhupendra Patel government has succeeded in maintaining this growth rate though the world has not yet emerged from the corona epidemic,” said Shah.

Earlier in the day, the Vedanta group signed an agreement with the state government to invest in the semiconductor plant in Gujarat.

Shah also virtually inaugurated 519 public welfare development works completed at a cost of Rs 1,179 crore.

AHMEDABAD: Without naming AAP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Gujarat people should not be carried away by “false promises” and that the BJP would retain power in Gujarat with a two-thirds majority. Shah was virtually addressing a gathering on the first anniversary of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in office. “The people should judge the BJP on the development works carried out by it. I know the people of Gujarat well enough; they recognize people for their work,” said Shah. In a direct attack on the Congress, Shah said development works have taken place in the state during the BJP rule. “The progress has been possible because of a much better law and order situation. The Congress rule had witnessed riots, curfews and blasts.” Shah said when Bhupendra Patel took oath as the CM, a section of the people was a little apprehensive. “However, he has proved everyone wrong and has successfully completed one year in office.” Giving an example of a recent NITI Aayog report, Shah said Gujarat is number one in good governance in many aspects -- education, health and other sectors. He said that Patel had continued the development work started by PM Modi. “The state has shown a growth of 8.2% in 10 years. The Bhupendra Patel government has succeeded in maintaining this growth rate though the world has not yet emerged from the corona epidemic,” said Shah. Earlier in the day, the Vedanta group signed an agreement with the state government to invest in the semiconductor plant in Gujarat. Shah also virtually inaugurated 519 public welfare development works completed at a cost of Rs 1,179 crore.