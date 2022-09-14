Mumbai Diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Once sidelined, Tawde now a force within BJP

BJP’s Vinod Tawde – who is now national general secretary – was once a cornered leader and sidelined by then CM Devendra Fadnavis. Once a teary-eyed Tawde had said that he had failed to understand why he was denied a ticket for the 2019 state assembly polls. But Tawde’s fortunes have made a U-turn. After being elevated to the top post within the national cadre a year ago, he was also made BJP in-charge for Haryana and is currently the Bihar BJP in-charge. Recently, Union Minister Amit Shah was seen chatting with Tawde during the former’s Mumbai visit. Interestingly, Tawde was once denied place in former Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s car in Mumbai.

CM busier with poojas than official affairs

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is one chief minister who has visited as many Ganesh mandals as in Mumbai and Pune. He had even visited standalone Ganesh mandals. His daily officials schedule was full of Ganesh darshan. Besides, he keeps himself busy in performing poojas in temples and religious places. Shinde must be the first CM in Maharashtra history who has been visiting religious and spiritual places in large numbers. These temple and Ganesh darshan visits are hampering administrative work and even the health of the chief minister. He leaves his residence at 7.00 am and remain outside till the next day.

Corrupt RERA: No end to builders’ woes

Maharashtra government has long been looking to iron out problems with the housing industry and bring in transparency. While the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is in existence, the body has been sitting on files for uncertain period so that they can milk the developers in a big way. RERA has no power to block a project, while they have been accused of systematically misusing their power to exploit developers. Developers have been complaining about big corruption in legal work for years – but has fallen on deaf ears.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Once sidelined, Tawde now a force within BJP BJP’s Vinod Tawde – who is now national general secretary – was once a cornered leader and sidelined by then CM Devendra Fadnavis. Once a teary-eyed Tawde had said that he had failed to understand why he was denied a ticket for the 2019 state assembly polls. But Tawde’s fortunes have made a U-turn. After being elevated to the top post within the national cadre a year ago, he was also made BJP in-charge for Haryana and is currently the Bihar BJP in-charge. Recently, Union Minister Amit Shah was seen chatting with Tawde during the former’s Mumbai visit. Interestingly, Tawde was once denied place in former Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s car in Mumbai. CM busier with poojas than official affairs Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is one chief minister who has visited as many Ganesh mandals as in Mumbai and Pune. He had even visited standalone Ganesh mandals. His daily officials schedule was full of Ganesh darshan. Besides, he keeps himself busy in performing poojas in temples and religious places. Shinde must be the first CM in Maharashtra history who has been visiting religious and spiritual places in large numbers. These temple and Ganesh darshan visits are hampering administrative work and even the health of the chief minister. He leaves his residence at 7.00 am and remain outside till the next day. Corrupt RERA: No end to builders’ woes Maharashtra government has long been looking to iron out problems with the housing industry and bring in transparency. While the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) is in existence, the body has been sitting on files for uncertain period so that they can milk the developers in a big way. RERA has no power to block a project, while they have been accused of systematically misusing their power to exploit developers. Developers have been complaining about big corruption in legal work for years – but has fallen on deaf ears. Sudhir Suryawanshi Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com