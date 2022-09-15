Ahmedabad Diary

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

PM asks Guj BJP chief CR Patil to lose weight

During PM Narendra Modi’s last visit, Gujarat Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP)’s president CR Patil, who was accompanying Modi during the launch of various development projects, slipped and fell while walking. A video of the incident has gone viral. Taking the incident seriously, PM Modi has advised Patil to lose weight through Panchakarma’. According to sources, the PM advised him that the “more fitter a leader is, the more effectively he can do the party work.” Due to this, Patil, who is busy with continuous campaigning, will finally take out time for his health. Patil is now on leave and taking Panchakarma treatment in Delhi.

‘Tired’ Patil goes public about party tickets

Gujarat BJP president Patil has made a public statement that he will not get involved in ticket distribution as only PM Modi and Amit Shah will decide who will be given tickets. If sources are to be believed, some people close to the party development said that most of the people were running after the state president for assembly tickets. To get relief from this, Patil made a public statement saying that he had no role to play in the distribution of tickets. Some other sources close to the party say that a clear order has come from the BJP high command that the names of candidates in Gujarat will not be finalized without the approval of Shah and PM Modi.

‘Hindu Kejriwal will emerge in politics’

While AAP is campaigning vigorously in Gujarat, an old video of former VHP leader Pravin Togadia has gone viral on social media. In the 2018 video, Togadia is seen saying that those who were in power earlier never kept any promises, that’s why people brought others to power and if they also don’t keep their promises then Hindu society will bring the third one, a Hindu Kejriwal will emerge in Indian politics.” On being asked whether a third option is being prepared in India, Togadia replies that the option will be created by the Hindu society. After the video went viral, rumours spread widely that AAP in Gujarat is being supported by Hindu organizations.

