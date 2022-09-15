Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary

Gujarat BJP president Patil has made a public statement that he will not get involved in ticket distribution  as only PM Modi and Amit Shah will decide who will be given tickets.

Published: 15th September 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

PM asks Guj BJP chief CR Patil to lose weight
During PM Narendra Modi’s last visit, Gujarat Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP)’s president CR Patil, who was accompanying Modi during the launch of various development projects, slipped and fell while walking. A video of the incident has gone viral. Taking the incident seriously, PM Modi has advised Patil to lose weight through Panchakarma’. According to sources, the PM advised him that the “more fitter a leader is, the more effectively he can do the party work.” Due to this, Patil, who is busy with continuous campaigning, will finally take out time for his health. Patil is now on leave and taking Panchakarma treatment in Delhi.

‘Tired’ Patil goes public about party tickets 
Gujarat BJP president Patil has made a public statement that he will not get involved in ticket distribution as only PM Modi and Amit Shah will decide who will be given tickets.  If sources are to be believed, some people close to the party development said that most of the people were running after the state president for assembly tickets. To get relief from this, Patil made a public statement saying that he had no role to play in the distribution of tickets. Some other sources close to the party say that a clear order has come from the BJP high command that the names of candidates in Gujarat will not be finalized without the approval of Shah and  PM Modi.  

‘Hindu Kejriwal will emerge in politics’ 
While AAP is campaigning vigorously in Gujarat, an old video of former VHP leader Pravin Togadia has gone viral on social media. In the 2018 video, Togadia is seen saying that those who were in power earlier never kept any promises, that’s why people brought others to power and if they also don’t keep their promises then Hindu society will bring the third one, a Hindu Kejriwal will emerge in Indian politics.” On being asked whether a third option is being prepared in India, Togadia replies that the option will be created by the Hindu society. After the video went viral, rumours spread widely that AAP in Gujarat is being supported by Hindu organizations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM CR Patil AAP Kejriwal
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp