BJP luring AAP MLAs in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to “buy” 10 of its MLAs in Punjab by offering them Rs 25 crore each. The AAP’s allegations of BJP trying to poach MLAs have resurfaced once again after the party had last month accused the saffron-party of trying to break away it’s 40 MLAs in Delhi and of being on a spree of toppling state governments led by other parties across the country.

Kejriwal during a press conference at his residence again alleged that the BJP is planning ‘Operation Lotus’ to poach MLAs from other parties in every state by offering money and questioned “where is the BJP getting this money from?”

“We came to know on Tuesday that they (referring to BJP) tried to buy MLAs in Punjab by offering them Rs 25 crore each. Ten of our MLAs were approached,” Kejriwal said. The AAP national convenor further said that they are buying MLAs and making governments fall, which is dangerous for democracy.

Kejriwal also took to Twitter where he questioned the BJP’s source of money to “buy” MLAs everywhere and alleged that it’s public money which the saffron-party is using for its ‘operation Lotus’. “After Delhi, these people (BJP) have now reached Punjab to buy our MLAs. Where are these thousands of crores of rupees coming from? They should understand that the AAP is not the Congress, no one can buy AAP MLAs. The way they are making elected governments fall one by one, this has become a serious issue for the country and democracy,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Maan also took to Twitter to say that “Punjabis” are loyalists to their land and the party they have vouched for and will not break by such tactics. Kejriwal also attacked the Congress as well on being “easily available” after eight of its Goa MLAs broke away and joined the ruling -BJP in the state. This means a big blow to the Congress, which is in Opposition in the state and is left with just three MLAs now in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

“The party that is buying MLAs is dangerous for democracy but the Congress is also at fault. Why only Congress MLAs get poached? They tried to break our MLAs in Delhi and now in Punjab, “ Kejriwal asked. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a video message alleged that the BJP was hell bent on grabbing power in state. “If they are not chosen by the people, they devise other means to grab power. While I have full faith in my MLAs, I must remind the BJP that even Alexander was stopped by Punjabis,’’ he said.

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to “buy” 10 of its MLAs in Punjab by offering them Rs 25 crore each. The AAP’s allegations of BJP trying to poach MLAs have resurfaced once again after the party had last month accused the saffron-party of trying to break away it’s 40 MLAs in Delhi and of being on a spree of toppling state governments led by other parties across the country. Kejriwal during a press conference at his residence again alleged that the BJP is planning ‘Operation Lotus’ to poach MLAs from other parties in every state by offering money and questioned “where is the BJP getting this money from?” “We came to know on Tuesday that they (referring to BJP) tried to buy MLAs in Punjab by offering them Rs 25 crore each. Ten of our MLAs were approached,” Kejriwal said. The AAP national convenor further said that they are buying MLAs and making governments fall, which is dangerous for democracy. Kejriwal also took to Twitter where he questioned the BJP’s source of money to “buy” MLAs everywhere and alleged that it’s public money which the saffron-party is using for its ‘operation Lotus’. “After Delhi, these people (BJP) have now reached Punjab to buy our MLAs. Where are these thousands of crores of rupees coming from? They should understand that the AAP is not the Congress, no one can buy AAP MLAs. The way they are making elected governments fall one by one, this has become a serious issue for the country and democracy,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Maan also took to Twitter to say that “Punjabis” are loyalists to their land and the party they have vouched for and will not break by such tactics. Kejriwal also attacked the Congress as well on being “easily available” after eight of its Goa MLAs broke away and joined the ruling -BJP in the state. This means a big blow to the Congress, which is in Opposition in the state and is left with just three MLAs now in the 40-member Goa Assembly. “The party that is buying MLAs is dangerous for democracy but the Congress is also at fault. Why only Congress MLAs get poached? They tried to break our MLAs in Delhi and now in Punjab, “ Kejriwal asked. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in a video message alleged that the BJP was hell bent on grabbing power in state. “If they are not chosen by the people, they devise other means to grab power. While I have full faith in my MLAs, I must remind the BJP that even Alexander was stopped by Punjabis,’’ he said.