Breath analyser test must for pilots, cabin crew: DGCA

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the decline in Covid cases across India and the increase in air traffic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that the mandatory breath analyser tests for pilots and cabin crew will be resumed.“Come October 15 and pilots and cabin crew members across all airlines will have to undergo the mandatory breath analyser tests. This will be done in an open area with CCTV for recording,’’ according to the DGCA.

There was a dispensation from the Delhi High Court which led to the announcement of the restoration of the breath analyser test by the DGCA. Pilots and cabin crew will also be checked for any Covid-related symptoms before the breath analyser test is done.“In case a member of the crew is found Covid positive, they will be exempted from the breath analyser test and sent back home and will resume duty after they test negative,’’ DGCA added.

All the testing equipment for the breath analyser test has to be sanitised using UV sterilisers as it can be hazardous if its tested on a Covid-positive crew member and can transmit the virus to the person next in line.

Meanwhile, for the intervening period between now and October 14th, all conditions laid down in the DGCA’s March 29th order will remain in effect barring two things. The first is the mandatory wearing of a PPE kit by the medical staff and the second is the limitation of only six people being tested in one hour, the DGCA added.

Delhi HC order led to return of old measure

There was a dispensation from the Delhi High Court which led to the announcement of the restoration of the breath analyser test by the DGCA. Pilots and cabin crew will also be checked for any Covid related symptoms before the breath analyser test is done

NEW DELHI: With the decline in Covid cases across India and the increase in air traffic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that the mandatory breath analyser tests for pilots and cabin crew will be resumed.“Come October 15 and pilots and cabin crew members across all airlines will have to undergo the mandatory breath analyser tests. This will be done in an open area with CCTV for recording,’’ according to the DGCA. There was a dispensation from the Delhi High Court which led to the announcement of the restoration of the breath analyser test by the DGCA. Pilots and cabin crew will also be checked for any Covid-related symptoms before the breath analyser test is done.“In case a member of the crew is found Covid positive, they will be exempted from the breath analyser test and sent back home and will resume duty after they test negative,’’ DGCA added. All the testing equipment for the breath analyser test has to be sanitised using UV sterilisers as it can be hazardous if its tested on a Covid-positive crew member and can transmit the virus to the person next in line. Meanwhile, for the intervening period between now and October 14th, all conditions laid down in the DGCA’s March 29th order will remain in effect barring two things. The first is the mandatory wearing of a PPE kit by the medical staff and the second is the limitation of only six people being tested in one hour, the DGCA added. Delhi HC order led to return of old measure There was a dispensation from the Delhi High Court which led to the announcement of the restoration of the breath analyser test by the DGCA. Pilots and cabin crew will also be checked for any Covid related symptoms before the breath analyser test is done