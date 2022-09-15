 PM Modi can restore Art 370 but I can’t convince him to restore it: Azad

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Former Congress leader and ex-J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can restore Article 370 but he cannot convince him of its restoration.

“I never said Article 370 cannot be restored. PM Modi can restore Article 370 as he withdrew farm laws. The farm laws were not withdrawn by the opposition but by PM Modi, whose party has got a majority in the parliament,” Azad told reporters in Srinagar.

He, however, said he cannot convince Modi to restore Article 370.

“If any leader from J&K claims that he can convince PM Modi or his cabinet but I cannot convince him on Article 370 restoration. Either PM Modi can restore it on his own or 2/3rd majority is needed for its restoration,” the former J&K Chief Minister said.

In his first rally in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Sunday after quitting Congress, Azad said it was unlikely that Article 370 would be restored as 2/3rd majority was needed in the parliament and the opposition was unable to get it.

After his remarks on Article 370, J&K Congress leaders accused Azad of being a BJP’s man and PM Modi’s advocate in J&K with an agenda to divide secular votes to benefit the saffron party.

On August 5, 2019 centre scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

Azad said after Article 370 was repealed, petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging its abrogation. “Three years have passed by and not a single hearing has taken place yet”.

“No date has been given when it will be put for hearing. When the date is given, we don’t know how long the hearings will continue. We don’t know on whose favour the court will give its verdict,” he said adding “Can any leader claim that he will get a favourable judgement from the Supreme Court. No”.

“I don’t want to deceive people and don’t want to keep them under false hope. Whether people vote for me or not, I will never give a slogan which is not in my hand,” the former Congress leader.

On the accusation that he was playing second fiddle to BJP in J&K, Azad said it was not him but some Congress leaders, who were helping the BJP in achieving Congress-mukt Bharat.

