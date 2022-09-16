Ukraine returnees without merit cannot continue medical education in India: Centre to SC 

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Ukraine returnees with “poor merit” cannot be allowed to continue their education in India.

Filing its reply in a batch of pleas preferred by students seeking to continue their medical education in India, the Centre said that they will have to utilise the academic mobility programme proposed by Ukrainian universities that have already been “no objection” by National Medical Commission and Centre.

The SC was also told that the scheme related to “Academic Mobility Programme” will do justice to most of the aggrieved students and also protect the career of nearly 20,000 Indian students who had to be evacuated from the war-torn country.

Highlighting the reasons why students go to foreign countries to undertake medical education, the centre in the affidavit also said that if students with “poor merits” are allowed admission in premier medical colleges in India by default, there may be several litigations from desirous candidates who could not get seats in these colleges.

“Further in case of affordability, if these candidates are allocated private medical colleges in India, they once again may not be able to afford the fees structure of concerned institutions,” the affidavit stated.

It was also said in the centre’s affidavit, “In so far as such students are concerned, there are no such provisions either under the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 or the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the Regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes/ colleges to Indian medical colleges. Till now, no permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/university.”

