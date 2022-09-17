Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Public holiday on Hari Singh’s birthday

Giving into public pressure in Jammu, the J&K administration has declared a public holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh – the last Dogra ruler of J&K – on September 23. In February, a four-member committee was constituted to examine the public demand from Jammu regarding holiday on the birth anniversary of the Maharaja. Besides, Jammu-based parties including BJP, Congress and civil society groups had been demanding the same since years. The State Subject law that was prevalent before abrogation of Articles 370 was invoked by the Maharaja in 1927 to protect the interests of the people of the state.

Mother of three tops class X bi-annual exam

A mother of three children from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district topped the result of class X bi-annual exam. The woman, Sabrina Khaliq, secured 467 out of 500 marks. The woman had passed her class IX exam in 2012 but had to discontinue studies as she was wedded off the next year. She remained preoccupied with household chores over the years and gave birth to three children. With an urge to continue her studies, the woman appeared as a private candidate in the class X bi-annual exam held this year. The woman passed the exam in flying colours. She enjoyed full backing and support from her family.

Govt employees asked not to use banned app

The Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) under the J&K administration has asked its employees to desist from using the CamScanner Chinese App, which was banned by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). CamScanner is an app used to scan documents and it was banned by India along with 58 other apps by Chinese companies. In a circular, the government stated that it was noticed that some officials of H&ME still continue to use the banned Chinese apps especially CamScanner while sharing official communication, thereby defeating the very purpose of instructions notified in this regard by the MEITY.

