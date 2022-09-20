Kolkata Diary: State BJP divided over training of farm leaders  

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

State BJP divided over training of farm leaders

Criticism surfaced within the BJP as the saffron camp decided to organise a two-day training session for the leaders of the party’s peasants’ wing in a luxurious resort in Jalpaiguri. The session will be held on September 21 and 22. Leaders from BJP’s peasant wing in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andaman will participate in the training programme. Recently, the saffron camp had organised a training event in a spa resort in Rajarhat near Kolkata which also drew flak. A section of party leaders found organising such events will actually widen the path for opposition parties to attack the BJP.

Producers ordered to stick to green fireworks

The state pollution control board has asked licensed fireworks makers to produce only green fireworks — the ones that are cleared by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). Rajesh Kumar, member secretary of the board said previously the state had 57 authorised fireworks units and these units will only produce green fireworks which are cleared by NEERI. Green fireworks are expected to create less pollution compared with the conventional ones. Last year, the Supreme Court had ruled that only green fireworks could be manufactured and used and asked NEERI, a central agency, to prepare the formulation for green fireworks.

Mayor intervention to curb dengue spread

The councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have to get involved in the fight against dengue on the ground to prevent further spread of the disease, which has turned scary, said mayor of the civic body Firhad Hakim. Around 900 dengue cases have been reported in Kolkata this year. Six people have died since August and five of them in 10 days this month. Several hospitals have reported a sharp rise in the number of people admitted with dengue. ‘’Unless we turn the fight against dengue into a movement, we will not be successful. Organise awareness camps, involve clubs in battling dengue,’’ said Hakim, in a meeting with the councillors.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com

State BJP divided over training of farm leaders Criticism surfaced within the BJP as the saffron camp decided to organise a two-day training session for the leaders of the party’s peasants’ wing in a luxurious resort in Jalpaiguri. The session will be held on September 21 and 22. Leaders from BJP’s peasant wing in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Andaman will participate in the training programme. Recently, the saffron camp had organised a training event in a spa resort in Rajarhat near Kolkata which also drew flak. A section of party leaders found organising such events will actually widen the path for opposition parties to attack the BJP. Producers ordered to stick to green fireworks The state pollution control board has asked licensed fireworks makers to produce only green fireworks — the ones that are cleared by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). Rajesh Kumar, member secretary of the board said previously the state had 57 authorised fireworks units and these units will only produce green fireworks which are cleared by NEERI. Green fireworks are expected to create less pollution compared with the conventional ones. Last year, the Supreme Court had ruled that only green fireworks could be manufactured and used and asked NEERI, a central agency, to prepare the formulation for green fireworks. Mayor intervention to curb dengue spread The councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have to get involved in the fight against dengue on the ground to prevent further spread of the disease, which has turned scary, said mayor of the civic body Firhad Hakim. Around 900 dengue cases have been reported in Kolkata this year. Six people have died since August and five of them in 10 days this month. Several hospitals have reported a sharp rise in the number of people admitted with dengue. ‘’Unless we turn the fight against dengue into a movement, we will not be successful. Organise awareness camps, involve clubs in battling dengue,’’ said Hakim, in a meeting with the councillors. Pranab mondal Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com