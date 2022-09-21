If Rahul takes break to visit Delhi, it's not to file AICC president nomination: Jairam Ramesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has dismissed reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is set to leave Kerala and head to New Delhi to meet party president Sonia Gandhi to discuss organisational issues as the notification for the election of Congress president will come on Thursday. Ramesh insisted that Rahul will be part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 24 to October 31 as per schedule.

The nomination for the Congress presidential election will begin on September 24. So, speculation is rife that Rahul will leave for Delhi and file his nomination as several state Congress Committees have passed resolutions in favour of him.

"Every seven days, the yatra will have a break. September 23 is a rest day. For the past two-and-a-half weeks, he could not meet his mother who is ailing. He may be going to see his mother, who is ailing and undergoing medical tests. I have no idea and I have not discussed with him about this. If he goes on September 23, it will not be to file nomination. He will be back and the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on 24," Jairam Ramesh said.

However, he said he could not say right now whether no one from the Gandhi family will contest for party's top post.

"If there is a member of Gandhi family, you would ask why there is a member of Gandhi family? If there is not then also you will ask why there is not a member from the Gandhi family? I would answer your questions after on September 31," Ramesh quipped.

