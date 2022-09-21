Home Nation

If Rahul takes break to visit Delhi, it's not to file AICC president nomination: Jairam Ramesh

The nomination for the Congress presidential election will begin on September 24. So, speculation is rife that Rahul will leave for Delhi and file his nomination.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is joined by Sachin Pilot at the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is joined by Sachin Pilot at the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has dismissed reports that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, is set to leave Kerala and head to New Delhi to meet party president Sonia Gandhi to discuss organisational issues as the notification for the election of Congress president will come on Thursday. Ramesh insisted that Rahul will be part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 24 to October 31 as per schedule.

The nomination for the Congress presidential election will begin on September 24. So, speculation is rife that Rahul will leave for Delhi and file his nomination as several state Congress Committees have passed resolutions in favour of him.

Opinion | The Congress Rahul walks away from

"Every seven days, the yatra will have a break. September 23 is a rest day. For the past two-and-a-half weeks, he could not meet his mother who is ailing. He may be going to see his mother, who is ailing and undergoing medical tests. I have no idea and I have not discussed with him about this. If he goes on September 23, it will not be to file nomination. He will be back and the Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on 24," Jairam Ramesh said.

However, he said he could not say right now whether no one from the Gandhi family will contest for party's top post.

"If there is a member of Gandhi family, you would ask why there is a member of Gandhi family? If there is not then also you will ask why there is not a member from the Gandhi family? I would answer your questions after on September 31," Ramesh quipped.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES |  TJS George Column: Congress can't be privately owned

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp