Bhopal Diary: Kamal Nath asked to ‘fix’ his statements

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Kamal Nath asked to ‘fix’ his statements

State Congress chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath’s recent statement on leaders wanting to desert the grand old party has kicked up a storm among senior members. His remark, “Those Congress leaders who want to join BJP are free to go, I will give them my car to go there,” has not gone down well with senior Congress leader and ex-leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh ‘Rahul.’ The son of former chief minister Arjun Singh, Ajay Singh reacted saying this is not the time for such statements, and instead he must try and fix them. Nath had made the statement in the wake of close confidante and ex-MLA from Bundelkhand region, Arunodaya Chaube, quitting the party recently – citing neglect from party workers.

Cong MLA to take out Adivasi Nyay Yatra

A tribal legislator of the Congress party has announced his decision to take out Adivasi Nyay Yatra from his constituency in Dhar district to Bhopal between September 21 and 29. The Dharampuri legislator Panchilal Meda, who had recently alleged physical assault by security staffers at the Vidhan Sabha, will primarily raise the issue of last month’s leak in the under-construction Karam Dam in his constituency as well as the inadequate compensation given to the tribal farmers. According to him, these tribal farmers’ property was damaged by a deluge which ensued after the emptying of the dam in a bid to save it from collapse.

Man who promoted celibacy honeytrapped

A businessman who managed 16 WhatsApp groups to promote bramhacharya (celibacy) has himself fallen prey to an alleged honeytrap racket over the same messaging mobile phone app. The prominent grocery trader from Khandwa lodged a police complaint on Monday, about having received a video call by a nude woman on Sunday. Before he could understand anything, the woman sent him porn videos and recorded the video conversation with him. She, subsequently, started ‘sextorting’ money from him and didn’t stop blackmailing him even after he paid her the demanded sum. Subsequently, he reported the matter to police.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

