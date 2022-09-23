Uttarakhand murder: BJP leader's son arrested; receptionist at resort 'pays the price for her honour'

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A BJP leader’s son was among the three people arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 19-year-old girl who was working as a receptionist at a resort near Rishikesh.

The girl, who was missing for five days, worked at Vantra Resort in Rishikesh. The resort is owned by Pulkit Arya, the son of former minister Vinod Arya.

The victim’s family had approached the police over her disappearance.

The police, after interrogating the resort staff and checking CCTV footage, arrested Pulkit, resort manager Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar.

According to sources, the victim’s WhatsApp chats with a friend hint that she was under stress over some demands made by the resort operators.

WATCH:

During the interrogation, the accused have 'confessed' their crime. The accused told the police that on September 18, Pulkit had an argument with the girl, following which all of them went to Rishikesh to lighten the mood, sources said. They said that she used to defame them, and during a heated exchange, they pushed her after which she fell into the canal, police said.

Police early Saturday recovered her body from Cheela canal.

After the news spread, local residents surrounded the jeep carrying the accused and broke the vehicle's glass. The resort was also vandalised.

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Women gherao the Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case



The 19-yr-old receptionist went missing a few days ago & her body was found today. 3 accused, incl Pulkit -owner of the resort where she worked- arrested pic.twitter.com/v3IK8zE1xI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state.

