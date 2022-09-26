Home Nation

Participation of public will free India of TB: Modi

He also mentioned the United Nation recognition of India’s Hypertension Control Initiative,  a large-scale hypertension intervention in the country, which covers 3.4 hypertensive people.

Published: 26th September 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ said people are coming forward and are adopting one TB patient or the other  under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ and hoped that the “power of public participation” will free India from TB by 2025.

He also mentioned the United Nation (UN) recognition of India’s Hypertension Control Initiative,  a large-scale hypertension intervention in the country, which covers 3.4 hypertensive people.  Modi said “people are coming forward and are adopting one TB patient or the other, taking the lead in ensuring a nutritious diet.”  

“Actually, it is a part of the TB Free India campaign, whose basis is public participation; a sense of duty. It is possible to cure TB with the right nutrition, with the right medicines at the right time. I believe that with this power of public participation, India will definitely be free from TB by the year 2025,” he added.  

The UN has set 2030 as target for TB elimination but India has announced to end the disease from the country by 2025.  According to union health ministry data, over 9.5 lakh tuberculosis patients have been adopted under the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, envisioned to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and which was launched by President Droupadi Murmu in September. 9. 

Highlighting that there is no other dharma like doing good to others, serving others, and doing charity, Modi cited the example of medical students from Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu who have adopted 50 villages under the initiative. 

“These medical students make the people of the village aware to avoid illness, also help in the recuperation, and also impart information about the schemes of the government. This spirit of philanthropy has brought new joy in the lives of the people living in the villages. I congratulate all the students of the medical college for this endeavor,” he added. 

Under the Abhiyan, ‘adopt a TB patient’ plan has been included. 

Over 19.3 lakh new and relapsed TB patients were notified in 2021 against 16.3 lakh in 2020, according to the TB report 2022. Deaths from TB increased to 4.9 lakh, excluding HIV patients, in 2020, up 13 percent from a year ago. The mortality rate due to all forms of TB between 2019 and 2020 rose by 11 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mann Ki Baat PM Modi TB patient
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp