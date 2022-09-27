Home Nation

Undertrial rape accused molests doctor inside Mandoli jail, case lodged: Police

Jail authorities said they have increased security around the barracks to prevent any such incident in the future.

Published: 27th September 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 08:58 PM

Rape, Sexual Assault

(Photo| Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An undertrial prisoner allegedly molested a junior resident doctor at Mandoli jail here and also tried to rape her, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the doctor was conducting a regular check-up of all the inmates, they said.

"The accused hid himself in the bathroom and later allegedly molested her. He even tried to rape her. But the doctor raised an alarm and alerted the security staff. She managed to push him away and ran outside, a senior police officer said. The inmate was immediately apprehended," a jail official said.

The police were informed by jail authorities about the incident and accordingly, legal action has been initiated, officials said.

"We have initiated legal action and according to procedure, a case is being registered at Harsh Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

Jail authorities said they have increased security around the barracks to prevent any such incident in the future.

The accused is lodged in the jail in a rape case, they said.

Comments

