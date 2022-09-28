She teaches in school once blown by dad-in-law

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ten years back her extremist father-in-law blew up the village school building. However, Ranju Devi is now a respected name in Chormara village of Jamui district in Bihar. She has started teaching children in the same school.

Ranju had requested CRPF authorities and the district administration to allow her to teach in the school when her father-in-law, former Maoist Baleshwar Koda, surrendered before the authorities in June.

Koda and other extremists owing allegiance to CPI (Maoist) had triggered an explosion at the school, located in the remote forest of Barhat locality, a decade back. The ramshackle building is situated on the same premises where classes are held currently.

“I am teaching children now and I feel nice about it. My prestige has also increased in society. I want youngsters to study and progress in their lives,” Ranju, who is a matriculate, said. Thanks to her initiative, children have started coming to the school in large numbers as parents are gaining confidence about their future. Jamui district magistrate Avaneesh Kumar Singh also applauded Ranju’s efforts for visiting the school daily to teach children.

Once a hotbed of Naxalism, Jamui district has undergone a transformation over a period of time. The CRPF’s civic action programme has also played a major role in bringing a change in the area, particularly in reviving academic activities in primary school.

Only one teacher is posted in the school, but even those classes were not being held out of fear of extremists. However, CRPF officers not only persuaded the teacher to visit the school regularly but also deployed four jawans to take classes for the students.

Currently, at least 9,650 primary schools are running and 10,835 have been upgraded in the LWE-affected areas. As many as 4,319 panchayats have high schools. Jamui is among the four districts of Bihar covered under the Security Related Scheme of the Union home ministry.

Under the scheme, the Centre reimburses the state government for the expenditure incurred on tackling extremism. Left-wing extremism is now limited to the 10 districts of Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger, and West Champaran in the state.



