Adultery can break families, shake armed forces’ discipline: Supreme Court

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emphasising on the fact that adultery causes pain and can break families, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that armed forces should have a mechanism for disciplinary proceedings against the officers for adultery. While considering Centre’s petition filed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) seeking to exempt armed forces personnel from the ambit of a Constitution Bench judgment of 2018 that decriminalised adultery, a bench five judges headed by Justice KM Joseph also remarked that adultery has the tendency of shaking discipline in armed forces.

A 5-judge bench also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar said, “Adultery causes pain, it can break families. We have seen in High Courts while dealing with matrimonial cases, how adultery can break families...don’t treat it in a light handed manner. Armed forces must have some kind of assurance that they will take action. How can they cite Joseph Shine’s judgment and say it cannot be? ”

“In uniformed services, there has to be discipline,” the bench further added. Another oral observation which was made by the bench was that Joseph Shine judgment only decriminalised adultery but that did not bar disciplinary action.

The court’s observations came against the backdrop of the submissions put forth by ASG Madhavi Divan for the MoD in which she apprised the bench of the fact that disciplinary actions were taken against the armed forces for adultery but the same were quashed by the Armed Forces Tribunal in light of Joseph Shine judgment.

She added that action against these officers was imperative to ensure that officers who were serving in far flung areas away from their families did not feel insecure. Divan also contended that action was taken against the officers irrespective of their gender and even a female officer would be hauled up for misconduct if she was found to be involved in adulterous activities.

Also in top court

Judges suggest idea of private jails built by coporates via CSR

Expressing concern with regards to the overcrowding in prisons, the SC on Thursday suggested Centre to induce corporates to take steps towards building of jails as a part of their corporate social responsibility. The SC’s remarks came while hearing on a plea by activist Gautam Navalkha seeking to be placed in house arrest.

Easier to bring law but difficult to change society, says bench

The social changes take a “little time” and sometimes it is easier to bring a law but difficult to persuade society to change with it, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday while deliberating upon the issue relating to the dissolution of marriages. The SC said said the family plays a large role in marriages in India.

Centre asked to give starvation death data

The SC on Thursday asked the Centre to place before it data on deaths due to starvation and malnutrition across the country besides a model plan to implement the community kitchen scheme. The SC had on January 18 said the Centre will have a role in drafting the model Community Kitchens Scheme and, particularly, exploring the possibility of providing additional food grains for it.

JSPL can’t distribute power, licence aborted

The SC on Thursday set aside the 2008 verdict of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity cancelling the licence of Jindal Steel and Power Limited to distribute electricity to industrial consumers in the Jindal Industrial Park and two villages of Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh. The verdict came on appeals filed by JSPL and Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt against the judgement of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, New Delhi.

‘Bill on data privacy in next House session’

While dealing with pleas that raise an issue as to whether WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy violates the fundamental Right to Rrivacy, the 5-judge bench of SC headed by Justice KM Joseph was told that the Centre would introduce a New Personal Data Protection Bill in the next Parliament session. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that Indian users of WhatsApp could not be discriminated against

other users.

