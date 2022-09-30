Jumbo warning: Venture into the forest when tipsy at your own risk, says Bengal forest dept

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trust a man with the smell of alcohol and a staggering gait at your own risk. Alcohol has a way to attract and distract; the spirit of the occasion is in parallel with the elephant’s curious way to draw closer and trample the innocent tippler to death. That’s what West Bengal’s Forest Department is worried about.

Surprised by recent elephant attacks claiming several lives, the forest department in Jungalmahal’s Jhargram district has issued a warning: The drunk must skip their forest jaunt as the smell of alcohol attracts the jumbo. Else, the victim’s family would lose compensation given to those killed in elephant attacks.

Last year, an elephant barged into a Durga Puja pandal, where organisers were high on liquor, and went on a rampage. “We have told local residents not to venture out into the forest drunk, especially near the elephant corridors, after 6 pm. We have observed elephants are attracted by the smell of alcohol. We have issued a notice that if a drunk person is killed in an elephant attack during the Durga Puja festival period, his family will not get compensation from our department. We are also carrying out an awareness campaign,’’ said Sheikh Farid, the divisional forest officer of Jhargram.

The department says 45 people have died this year in the district in elephant attacks. The figure was 27 the previous year. Jumbo herds enter Jhargram forests from Jharkhand’s Dalma range in search of food. On many occasions, they come in conflict with local inhabitants.

The forest department has issued a strict restriction on taking photographs and videography by using a flashlight as it disturbs the elephant. Three years ago, a councillor of Midnapore municipality came to Jhargram and entered the local forest to take photographs of elephants. The jumbos came charging in and killed him.

In recent years, elephants entered Jhargram town and its adjoining areas. In three months, 15 people have died in elephant attacks in and around Jhargram town. In a single attack, four persons were killed by elephants last month. In Jhargram, there are 200 Durga Pujas with 30 per cent of them being located near forests, considered elephant corridors.

No compensation

The drunk must skip their forest jaunt as the smell of alcohol attracts the jumbo. Else, the victim’s family would lose compensation given to those killed in elephant attacks, according to the Jhargram forest department.

KOLKATA: Trust a man with the smell of alcohol and a staggering gait at your own risk. Alcohol has a way to attract and distract; the spirit of the occasion is in parallel with the elephant’s curious way to draw closer and trample the innocent tippler to death. That’s what West Bengal’s Forest Department is worried about. Surprised by recent elephant attacks claiming several lives, the forest department in Jungalmahal’s Jhargram district has issued a warning: The drunk must skip their forest jaunt as the smell of alcohol attracts the jumbo. Else, the victim’s family would lose compensation given to those killed in elephant attacks. Last year, an elephant barged into a Durga Puja pandal, where organisers were high on liquor, and went on a rampage. “We have told local residents not to venture out into the forest drunk, especially near the elephant corridors, after 6 pm. We have observed elephants are attracted by the smell of alcohol. We have issued a notice that if a drunk person is killed in an elephant attack during the Durga Puja festival period, his family will not get compensation from our department. We are also carrying out an awareness campaign,’’ said Sheikh Farid, the divisional forest officer of Jhargram. The department says 45 people have died this year in the district in elephant attacks. The figure was 27 the previous year. Jumbo herds enter Jhargram forests from Jharkhand’s Dalma range in search of food. On many occasions, they come in conflict with local inhabitants. The forest department has issued a strict restriction on taking photographs and videography by using a flashlight as it disturbs the elephant. Three years ago, a councillor of Midnapore municipality came to Jhargram and entered the local forest to take photographs of elephants. The jumbos came charging in and killed him. In recent years, elephants entered Jhargram town and its adjoining areas. In three months, 15 people have died in elephant attacks in and around Jhargram town. In a single attack, four persons were killed by elephants last month. In Jhargram, there are 200 Durga Pujas with 30 per cent of them being located near forests, considered elephant corridors. No compensation The drunk must skip their forest jaunt as the smell of alcohol attracts the jumbo. Else, the victim’s family would lose compensation given to those killed in elephant attacks, according to the Jhargram forest department.