Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: Sacked BJP leaders return to party

Even in December 2020, while Chaudhary was posted as SP of Mandsaur district, there was communal violence in west MP.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Sacked BJP leader returns to party
It’s election time and political crossovers have begun. Three leaders, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP )during party national president JP Nadda’s recent visit to Bhopal. The trio included Uma Bharti-loyalist Pritam Singh Lodhi, who was sacked by the party over anti-Brahmin remarks in August 2022. A few months back, Lodhi had announced creating a third front of OBC-SC-ST and minority against the BJP and Congress, but seemed to have lost steam later. Besides Lodhi, Digvijaya Singh-loyalist and Congress leader Mona Sustani, and former BSP MLA Usha Chowdhary joined the saffron party. 

Shunted IPS officer returns after 10 months
The bulk transfer of 75 IPS officers in the state recently included the new posting of Siddharth Chaudhary, who was removed as SP-Khargone in the aftermath of the 2022 Ram Navami communal violence in the west MP town. Chaudhary, who was shunted to the post of AIG at state PHQ in May 2022 (a month after the riot which claimed the life of a Muslim youth),  has returned to a key field posting within 10 months, as he is appointed the police chief of Betul district of central MP. Even in December 2020, while Chaudhary was posted as SP of Mandsaur district, there was communal violence in west MP.

Anand Rai  to contest against CM in Budhni 
Vyapam scam whistleblower and suspended government medical officer, Dr Anand Rai, who was recently sacked by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over charges of undue absence from work and painting government schemes in bad light on social media, is now raring to take on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from latter’s pocket-borough Budhni assembly seat of Sehore district in next assembly polls. “I’m ready to contest against the CM from Budhni, if the entire opposition unitedly fights against him in Budhni,” Dr Rai has said. Rai, who has presently associated with tribal outfit JAYS, is exploring possibility of contesting from any of the five seats.

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS BJP Siddharth Chaudhary Ram Navami Communal violence Anand Rai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp